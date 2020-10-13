Antimony Tin Oxide Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth Inframat Advanced Materials, Keeling and Walker Limited, Kriya Materials BV, Nyacol

Antimony tin oxide (ATO) is also known as an alloy of tin oxide, which is usually doped with antimony pentoxide. It exhibits high conductivity with tin: antimony ratios being typically available in a range of 80:20 to 95:5. Owing to the good electrical properties of ATO, antimony tin oxide has the ability to form nanoparticles that are used in a wide variety of applications such as alloys & composites. Some of the basic applications of antimony tin oxide include additives for electronic, plastics applications such as touch screen, sunlight shielding, textiles, coatings, dispersing liquid for producing sunlight shielding solid along with the transparent substrate. The nanoparticles of these metal oxides own several novel properties such as magnetic, optical & electrical from the high surface to volume ratio and quantum size effect. These materials are further applied across a broad range of applications in various high-tech technologies as well as industries owing to their exceptional optical & magnetic properties, which significantly depend on their shape, structure, and size.

Advanced Nano Products, American Elements, Guangdong Tuopu Zhongrun Nano Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Inframat Advanced Materials, Keeling and Walker Limited, Kriya Materials BV, Nyacol, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology Co., Ltd., Sigma Aldrich Corporation

The antimony tin oxide market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in cosmetics, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals medical implants, IR attenuation films & coatings, conductive composites, conductive coatings, anti-static coatings, LIB & SIB battery additives, catalysts, and others. Electronics such as touch screen technology widely consume antimony tin oxide in their technology. Touch screens generally use antimony tin oxide in the touch system as well as in the LCD technology. Resistive touch screens which serve as an important segment in the market are usually constructed with two layers of electrically conductive materials antimony tin oxide or indium tin oxide, separated by insulated dots. High demand for electronics owing to rising disposable incomes of the individuals as well as changing lifestyles are expected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for antimony tin oxide in the electronic products such as touch screen. In addition, growth of the overall textiles market on account of rising demand for apparels has also contributed towards the demand for antimony tin oxide. Product development and innovations, improved product properties such as durability and strength, growth and technological advancement of the global textiles industry are the major factors that have been driving the market for antimony tin oxide. However, rising health hazards regarding the use of plastic additives as well as growing potential for the market of biodegradable plastic additives may hamper the growth of the antimony tin oxide market. Nevertheless, with the enormous research studies going on in this field, market palyers have new opportunities to invest in this market.

The global antimony tin oxide market is segmented on the basis of application. The antimony tin oxide market on the basis of the application is classified into cosmetics, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals medical implants, IR attenuation films & coatings, conductive composites, conductive coatings, anti-static coatings, LIB & SIB battery additives, catalysts, and others.

