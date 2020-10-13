Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- Magneti Marelli, PSV Wipers Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products, Valeo S.A, WAI Global and Others

The Wiper Motor Aftermarket Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, and geography. The global wiper motor aftermarket market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wiper motor aftermarket market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wiper motor aftermarket market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- DOGA Automotive, Febi Bilstein, Lucas TVS Ltd., Magneti Marelli, PSV Wipers Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products, Valeo S.A, WAI Global, Wexco Industries Inc.

The increase in the sales of automobiles coupled with increasing average age of vehicles on the roads is anticipated to be the major driving factors for the wiper motor aftermarket market. The ease of availability of substitutes to the wiper motors pose unique challenges to the growth of wiper motor aftermarket market in the coming years. However, the increasing adoption of rear wiper systems and growth in the commercial vehicles using the wiper motors would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the wiper motor aftermarket market.

A wiper motor is a critical component used for the actuation of a wiper system in the automobile. The wiper motor activates the linkage which moves the wiper arms back and forth, and with vehicles having a rear window wiper, a separate wiper motor is used. Different sized windscreen systems of automobiles require differently designed windscreen wiper systems. Wiper systems are used on a regular basis by the driver of the automotive when the automobile subjected to adverse climatic conditions such as rainfall and snowfall. Continued use of wiper system leads to the wear and tear of the motor and demands the need for its replacement.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wiper motor aftermarket market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wiper motor aftermarket in these regions.

