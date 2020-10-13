Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market to Observe Rugged Expansion by 2027 – Autotronik-SMT GmbH, Hangzhou NeoDen Technology, Hitachi High-Tech, Juki, Mycronic

Global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market – Scope of the Report

A new research report titled, ‘Global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

The surface mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted directly to the surface of printed circuit boards. SMT provides various advantages such as reduced material handling costs, reduced board costs, and controlled manufacturing process. The increasing demand for flex circuits in the wearable electronics industry is the major factor driving the demand for surface mount technology market. Placement equipment among the equipment type is expected to hold a significant market share and is expected to grow at a good CAGR.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– Autotronik-SMT GmbH

– Hangzhou NeoDen Technology Co.,Ltd

– Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

– Juki Corporation

– Mycronic

– Nordson Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Saki Corporation.

– Seika Machinery, Inc.

– Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The growing popularity of miniaturized consumer electronics, increasing demand for flex circuits in mobile phone and smart card industry are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the surface mount technology equipment market. However, high investment costs for setting up the machinery is expected to hinder the growth of the surface mount technology equipment market. Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the surface mount technology equipment market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the presence of strong semiconductor and consumer electronics industry.

The global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment and industry vertical. On the basis of equipment the market is segmented as placement equipment, inspection, soldering equipment, cleaning equipment, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented as consumer automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

