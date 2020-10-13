Middle East and Africa Critical Care Equipment (CCE) Market to reach valuation of around USD 1190 million by the year 2026

Middle East and Africa Critical Care Equipment market attained a value of USD 804 million in 2019, and projected to reach the valuation of USD 1190 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Critical care is advanced care provided to patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions in intensive care units or emergency centers who require regular supervision and thorough attention. The critical care technology utilized in intensive care units is designed for treatment as well as round the-clock supervision. The main critical care devices utilized in intensive care units were the emergency resuscitation equipment, life support equipment, pain control equipment, patient monitoring equipment, respiratory and cardiac support equipment. Countries with minimal financial resources and larger populations, such as Nigeria and Somalia, do not often have sufficient infrastructure, healthcare professionals, and other resources required to support the delivery of health services in the population adequately. Unfortunately, these healthcare systems often result in health service inequities due to the significant effects of the social determinants of health, including family income, insurance coverage, education, gender, and geographical location, which result in a wide array of adverse long-term health outcomes. In Egypt, an individual’s ability to access health insurance and high-quality health services is heavily influenced by their financial status and income. Therefore, an individual who lacks financial resources will ultimately find themselves with a reduced quality of healthcare.

Critical care patients have a 20-28% increased risk of developing an infection when compared to patients in non-critical care. Viruses have a significant impact on both the patient and the hospital. Patients with diseases have increased morbidity and mortality rates, while hospitals may experience increased costs, treatments, and infection control strategies. Patients must stay in an environment that reduces the number and spread of microorganisms.

The introduction of modern infectious diseases or the re-emergence of “old” infectious diseases involves a lot of factors. Many arise from natural mechanisms such as pathogen development over time but others emerge by the human actions and activities.

If contagious agents in livestock are passed on to humans (called zoonoses) several new diseases emerge. As the human population is increasing, the possibility for human interaction with animal species that are possible hosts to an infectious agent is also growing. COVID-19 is one of the recent example of it, which has infected and killed thousands of people worldwide.

Population growth, relocation from rural areas to towns, foreign air transport, deprivation, conflicts, and disruptive ecosystem shifts related to industrial progress and land use are causes that have led to these developments.

The indivisibility and intangibility of various critical care equipment cost is a major concern, especially while evaluating cost-effectiveness. More importantly, when it comes to health care needs, the emotions and ethics of the society are often compelling, and most are willing to accept the cost even in circumstances where effectiveness is not clearly established.

Hospital has facilities that include every critical service equipment’s that serves hospital services for both the patient and critical professionals and have improved transportation network between hospitals. Critical care equipment’s in hospital may include surgical equipment, equipment for medical assistance and mobility, portable health equipment for sterilization, ventilators and other lifesaving equipment’s.

During the past two decades, health systems in Saudi Arabia have grown tremendously, as demonstrated by the availability of health facilities in all areas of the massive Kingdoms. More than 60 per cent of these facilities are provided by the Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH), while the remainder are split by various government departments and the private sector. In Saudi Arabia, a number of development plans have developed the infrastructure to extend curative services across the nation. There has also been accelerated growth in medical education and the recruitment in potential Saudi health workers.

The leading companies in Middle East and Africa Critical care equipment market are Koninklijke philips n.v., B. Braun Melsungen ag, Drägerwerk ag & co. Kgaa, Edwards lifesciences corporation, General electric, Medtronic, Fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa, Getinge ab, Heyer medical ag, Integra lifesciences corporation and other prominent players.

