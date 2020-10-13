India Chocolate Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2020- 2026

The India Chocolate Market has reached USD 1.76 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The Indian consumers have been shifting their choices towards chocolate products over traditional sweets. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in the country has impacted the market space for the overall chocolate consumption.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-chocolate-market-bwc20030/report-sample

Evolving food consumption patterns in India, rising per capita income, affluent middle-class purchasing power along with marketing and promotional activities have improved the chocolate market. The sale of the boxed assortment is growing at a faster pace, driven by increased in occasional gifting trend. Affordable prices and discounts offered at supermarkets/hypermarkets and healthy eating habits are other factors boosting sales. Moreover, the introduction of international brands, availability of a variety of flavors, and expanding online chocolate distribution are the key factors catalyzing the growth of the chocolate market in India. Additionally, most of the chocolate consumption is from urban consumers, and the country is posing massive opportunities in the untapped rural segment.

Seasonal chocolates are launched and sold by business and are being bought by customers to celebrate holidays or special occasions. For instance, many seasonal chocolates are launched and sold during Christmas and Diwali. Companies like Lindt & Sprüngli are already famous for their limited edition seasonal chocolates. Some seasonal chocolates are sold during winter seasons only. Also, in Urban India and tier I and II cities, both seasonal and non-seasonal chocolates are now being considered as potential gifts, while previously sweets were the only option in delicacy gifting. Media exposure and smart marketing techniques have placed chocolates as an alternative to sweets. The overall chocolate consumption in the country is also being driven by significant growth in the young population, which presently represents the major consumer segment. An important factor for the growth of chocolates in India is millennials young population showing great potential for varying kinds of chocolates in the country.

The online channel of distribution for chocolates is expected to grow in the Indian market during the forecast period. Various exciting offers and discounts are provided through the online retail companies which leads to the growth of the online distribution channel. The digitalization in India has encouraged the consumers to utilize the services online which is expected to grow during the forecast period. The online retail companies also have several policies that facilitates the consumer in the buying process and provides quick delivery to the customers. Various gifts packs of chocolates are also available on the online sites that serves as a great option for the buyers to send gifts directly to the concerned person. All these factors has contributed to the growth of online channel of distribution and facilitates the growth of chocolate market in India.

Enquire before Purchase :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-chocolate-market-bwc20030/enquire-before-purchase

India Chocolate market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide chocolate industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of chocolate market are Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, Ferrero India Private Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars International India Private Limited, Hershey India Private Limited, Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Limited, ITC Limited, Mars International India Pvt. Ltd., The Campco Ltd., Global Consumer Products Private Limited, Buttercup Confectionery Limited, Lindt & Springli Ag, Maestro Swiss Trading (M) Sdn Bhd, and other prominent players.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776