Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020-2026

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD 214.4 million by 2026 from USD 113.7 Million in 2019. Increasing presence and deployment of virtual mobile networks across a number of end-use sectors; this trend is expected to drive market growth. The market for virtual mobile infrastructures is a rapidly growing market and is mainly driven by a rising smartphone adoption industry.

The virtual mobile infrastructure allows enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and provide custom remote access to any device. Implementing high density portable virtual facilities allows for a reduction in hardware and operating expenses. In addition, several organizations are emphasizing the development of a single application by all types of mobile devices. The virtual mobile network allows companies that are willing to move the market to benefit from it. Increasing demand for protection, monitoring and controlling access to mobile apps and cost-efficiency in mobile application development among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is driving demand for virtual mobile infrastructures. High growth rates ascribed to smartphone adoption with the reduction in hardware and operating costs using virtual mobile infrastructure technology, act as a market driver. Virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as application network use, app filtering and compliance reporting tools that enhance its growth in the market.

With the proliferation of bringing your own devices (BYOD) into organizations, relying solely on simple username and password authentication is not adequately secure for sensitive healthcare or military applications. Thus, vendors integrate multi-factor authentication with VMI platforms to implement an additional layer of security to prevent malicious users from gaining access to corporate data. This leads to increased security and efficiency. The increasing usage of BYOD in the small and medium-sized organizations across the globe and the increasing security with the use of virtual mobile infrastructure is anticipated to experience growth with respect to VMI technology adoption.

It is projected that the cloud-based deployment type will grow at the highest rate owing to the benefits offered by deploying cloud-based VMI platforms including flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency and low IT-related costs. Cloud computing is one of the most efficient technologies and has affected every business line. Cloud-based solutions include the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, where users can access VMI platforms virtually via the internet. VMI platforms are delivered over the cloud in this type of deployment. The cloud segment is anticipated to show the growth with the highest CAGR owing to its advantage of deploying cloud-based VMI platforms. Cloud involves a SaaS model, i.e. internet users access software-as-a-service VMI platforms. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include efficiency while being used by many users, lower upfront costs, the easy roll-out of new projects, zero investment in hardware, low maintenance costs and minimized infrastructure costs. All these factors account for the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

North America represented the largest share of the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market and is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. North America has a large number of distinctive mobile subscribers hence, the business can efficiently execute VMI solutions to improve the productivity of the mobile workforce and delivers considerable growth for various VMI vendors. The US and Canada are the countries in the VMI industry that are considered in the North American field. North America has well developed BFSI, IT, and Healthcare sectors that represent a significant opportunity for the VMI service providers.

The major market players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Space-O Technologies, JFG Inc., Forcepoint, Workspot, Remotium, Atlantis Computing, Inc., and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various strategies to expand their offerings in the market.

