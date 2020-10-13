Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2020-2026

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market witness valuation of USD 4.6 Billion in 2019, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026. The increasing popularity of smart homes has increased the inclination of consumers towards smart appliances which can combine all functionalities with handheld devices.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-bwc20027/report-sample

Furthermore, shifting habits and busy schedules have caused customers to opt for easier cleaning and mopping methods. The adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners has increased significantly due to the rising tech-savvy population, the preference has increased for products that are technical in operation and helpful in easing the work. The changing lifestyles and busy schedules leave customers hard-pressed to do cleaning and mopping tasks several times. This will drive the market growth for the robotic vacuum cleaner over the forecast period. The concept is also gaining popularity among end-users including real estate, government, and health care facilities, offices, retail outlets, hotels, educational hubs, and airports.

A shift towards the smart home technology is observed, due to the emergence of robotic vacuum cleaner technology. With the development of new electronic technologies, the intelligent home is now becoming a real possibility and attraction. Furthermore, the integration of air filters in a robotic vacuum cleaner for consumers with allergies is expected to drive the global robotic vacuum cleaner market revenue. Customers are increasingly shifting their focus on robotic cleaners to avoid exposure to allergens from dust, thus enhancing the demand for residential automated vacuum cleaners. One of the significant socioeconomic factors anticipated to drive the global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth is increased employment of female which is resulting in decreased time for household activities. Furthermore, battery life plays a major growth inhibitor role as they improve the operating time, thus making these vacuum cleaners less time-consuming.

By type segment, floor vacuum cleaner is expected to hold the largest portion in the global robotic vacuum cleaners due to its automated features for cleaning, to reduce health implications of the process of cleaning and save time. The growth of home automation and Artificial intelligence-enabled products assist the growth of the market. The robotic vacuum cleaner saves time and effort in cleaning the floor. The floor cleaning robots have advanced features that enhance their functionality. The sensors will detect surface changes, prevent the device from falling over the staircase, and navigate the surface properly. It only needs to be switched on and it will complete the rest of the job. Also, the floor cleaning robots require limited storage space as they can fit even in the small space. The people with mobility challenges can meet the cleaning needs effectively with the help of floor cleaning robots as it limits human involvement. Therefore, the floor cleaning robots permit physically challenged people to save money for other valuable investments.

The Asia Pacific represented the largest share of the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market and is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The region will offer the market vendors with several growth opportunities. The increasing disposable income, rising concern for hygiene, and decreasing time for the household activity will increase demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. The heavy urbanization activities coupled with rising purchasing power act as opportunity for many companies to invest in this area. This will then drive the need for automated cleaning and mopping products, fueling the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the region.

Request to get the report pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-bwc20027/

The major market players in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market are AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Bissell Inc, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., iRobot Corporation, Techtronic Industries, iLife Innovation Ltd. Sharp Corporation, Neato Robotics, Matsutek Enterprise Ltd., Bissell Inc., Proscenic, Miele & Cie. KG, Kevac SRL, Dyson Ltd., ECOVACS and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various strategies to expand their offerings in the market.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776