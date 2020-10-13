Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2020-2026

Global OrganicPersonal Care Ingredients witness market size of USD 8.12 Billion in 2019 and predicted to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 5.35% during the forcast period 2020-2026. The antioxidant properties and the existence of herbal extracts in natural and organic personal care products are contributing to the popularity of the products among the consumers. Therefore, due to the various benefits, the demand for organic personal care products that are derived from natural ingredients is growing rapidly among men and women. The organic personal care and cosmetic products are used by various individuals globally. Extreme weather conditions have increased the adoption of skin care products such as sunscreen creams, moisturizing creams and lotions, and lotions. Additionally, increasing trend of using skin and sun care products by men have also contributed to the sales of personal care products increasing health awareness among consumers would eventually contribute to the growth of the global organic personal care and cosmetics market.

The spending capacity of individuals has increased specigically in the urban area of both developed and developing nation. The increasing usage of cosmetic products by individuals is responsible due to the intense climatic conditions across several region. Concerns regarding beauty and appearances has increased the popularity of these products. Moreover, the increasing demand for better functionality and various benefits from a single product is a key factor boosting the demand for multifunctional ingredients in personal care products. The increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness has encouraged various operating players to put effoerts into launching several organic personal care products, thereby supplementing the market growth.

It is projected that the skin care application will grow at highest rate. The increasing demand for organic skin care products is rising among customers due to its various benefits. The organic skin care products are preferred by the customers as the many conventional products contains endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, and parabens. These known carcinogens can wreak havoc on the reproductive, immune, and endocrine systems. The more products are used, the higher toxic concentrations can enter and collect in the body causing problems down the line. Therefore, the consumers are inclined towards the organic skin care products leading to the growth of the segment. Organic skin care is prepared with ingredients that achieve the same standards as organic food. This means no harsh pesticides, chemicals, or fertilizers. The customers choose organic skin care products as its ingredients work in harmony with the body, allowing the skin to better balance and repair itself. These factors are driving the growth of skin care segment in the organic personal care ingredients market.

Asia Pacific represented the largest share of the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients market and is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The organic personal care ingredients market in India is expected to expand at a significant pace. Consumption of hair care, skin care and cosmetic products is increasing in China and India in the past few years owing to increasing concerns about aging, effects of UV rays, and hair fall. Growing consumption of organic personal care products in the region, due to rising awareness about positive impact of natural ingredients such as neem and turmeric is contributing to the growth of the regional market. Additionally, favorable regulatory support in Mexico for new investments in the personal care market is expected to open new opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The major market players in the Organic Personal Care Ingredients market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International plc, Cargill, Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Evonik Industries, Clariant International Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, GatteFosse SAS, Lubrizol Corporation, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Seppic S.A., Floratech, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Alban Muller International SAS, Rita McQueen Products, Vivimed Labs Ltd., Silab, and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

