Global Stevia Market is by growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Stevia is a natural sweetener taken from a plant species known as Stevia Rebaudiana. It’s a healthy, zero-calorie sweetener 200 times sweeter than sugar. Stevia also contains a variety of antioxidants, including flavonoids, triterpenes, tannins, and quercetin. Despite rising recognition and a growing number of health benefits associated with its use, consumers are increasingly substituting stevia for sugar. Numerous food and beverage manufacturers also use it in coffee, tea, smoothies, and yogurt to deliver low-calorie products.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/stevia-market-bwc20032/report-sample

Stevia is considered to have a range of health benefits, such as diabetes control, weight loss, blood pressure, and sugar control. Increasing knowledge of these advantages has led to an increase in demand, which is now rising economically worldwide. Also, stevia serves as an antibiotic and helps prevent the spread of bacteria due to which it is used in topical skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis. Apart from this, health-conscious customers are becoming more susceptible to low-calorie sweeteners like stevia, which increases their sales around the world.

Certain factors that affect demand growth include shifting lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and various measures undertaken by governments of various countries to reduce sugar consumption to tackle health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

As consumers opt for plant-based and natural goods, manufacturers, especially in the F&B industry, try to integrate natural ingredients into their goods. Increasing understanding of the side-effects of the hormones and antibiotics present in animal products, the vegan population, and rising compassion for animals are expected to be some of the drivers of increasing demand for plant-based products. As a result, the growing trend towards using plant-based products is expected to have a positive effect on the stevia industry. Stevia is a natural, strong-intensity sweetener, 200-300 times sweeter than sucrose. Stevia is safe and helps grow low-calorie products. Stevia contains active mixtures such as steviol glycosides, which are heat stable and pH stable. Different advantages provided by stevia have increased demand in the end-use industry and are expected to fuel the stevia market’s growth.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to serve as a major driver for the stevia industry. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.6 million deaths were caused directly by diabetes in 2016 and is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide. More than 1.9 million adults were overweight in 2016, while 650 million of these adults were obese. As diabetes and obesity rates rise, customers are taking sufficient steps to maintain a safe lifestyle. Consumers are now searching for zero- natural sweeteners to control their blood sugar levels. As a result, the stevia market is expected to increase as it is aligned with consumers’ needs.

The Asia Pacific, followed by North America, is expected to dominate the global stevia market. The market in North America is projected to have a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, while Asia-Pacific will also display strong market development over the same period. Similarly, China has distinctive global supremacy over other countries in terms of production capacity and stevia exports. The low cost of production and availability of qualified workers is a key factor for the Asia-Pacific growth.

Request to get the report pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/stevia-market-bwc20032/

The global Stevia Market is fragmented due to several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that are working together to develop Stevia. The leading companies of Stevia Market are Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Stevia Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland The company, Evolva, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., HYET Sweet, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.and other prominent players.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776