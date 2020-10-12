MOBILE MAPPING SYSTEMS MARKET TO 2025: TRENDS, BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND OPPORTUNITIES WITH KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS

Mobile Mapping Systems is a multi-sensor system used to collect geospatial data that consists of three major components: a control unit, remote mapping sensors and navigation or positioning sensors. The control unit operates as the brain of the system and it is used to integrate the acquired data of geometric or position information. The geospatial data is collected from a mobile vehicle, airplanes, mobile marine vessels on which all the sensors are integrated or mounted. It being mounted on a platform, is used to calculate the trajectory effectively and the output is generated. The output of the mobile mapping systems includes GIS data, geo spatial images & video and digital maps. The mapping sensors include either photographic, radar, laser or LiDAR systems.

Mobile Mapping is positively developing as the most ideal method to collect data and generate accurate 3-D models that can be used in various applications by various industry verticals. The increasing use of mobile devices that provide with mapping and navigation technologies is the primary driver for the growth in the demand for this market. The need for accurate but time & cost saving methods to generate data, the need to produce substantial data for 3D modelling and LiDAR technology and the increasing awareness regarding inventory and asset management has led to the growth in demand for this market. Also, with the marked infrastructural development of telecommunication networks coupled with availability of relatively cheaper portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more vibrant.

The mobile mapping systems market has been segmented by end user industry into healthcare, automobile, transportation & logistics, Government & public sector, video entertainment, real estate, travel & hospitality and construction. Also, mobile mapping systems market has been segmented by user types into individual and enterprises. Based on services, this market is also segmented into Location-based services, Location-based search, 3D Mapping, Indoor Mapping and Licensing Subscription & Support.

In end users segment, Government & public sector market segment and video & entertainment industry segments are the leading market adopters of this technology. While it is significantly being used by government for various applications that include, military applications, traffic monitoring etc., it is also being dominantly used in the gaming and entertainment industry. Due to the awareness about the importance of inventory management, there has been a marked growth in the adoption of mobile mapping technology by transportation & logistics segment. Additionally, with further advancements in the technology, it is expected that healthcare and real estate segments would also prosper ahead in using this technology.

Some of the key players operating in global mobile mapping systems market include Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Ericsson, Tomtom NV, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Telecommunications System, Inc., Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. and Mapquest, Inc. among the others.

