Water Based Resins Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Resin is a highly viscous or solid substance, secreted from many plants, mainly coniferous. They are of synthetic origin and is typically convertible into polymers. Water-based resins are found in coatings namely, waterborne coatings, water reducible coatings and also in synthetic polymer based products. These resins get dissolved in water very easily and undergo polymerization along with poly-condensation reactions. Water-based resins find their applications in conventional techniques and spraying. They give rise to excellent surface finish and protection.

Top Key Companies:

AkzoNobel

Allnex Group

BASF

Covestro AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowDuPont

DSM Coating Resins

Hexion Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

The growth in the water based adhesive market is attributed by the increasing demand of these adhesives in the paints & coatings market along with adhesive & sealants applications. The market growth is also driven by the factor that the water based resins are replacing the traditional VOC solvent based resin. The water based resins are bought at higher cost but their performance is low comparatively and thus this factor acts as an obstruction in the uninterrupted growth of the market. The rising demand of water based resins in the industrial and automotive sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the years to come.

