Bi-Metal Band Saw Market Growth Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast To 2027

Bimetal is a component that is combined of two separate metals joined together. A bandsaw is a sharp and long blade containing an incessant band of toothed-metal stretched between two or more wheels. It is used to cut materials in various industries. It is more commonly used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals. These components are high-speed steel tooth tips combined with flexible alloy-steel supporting material results in bandsaw blades that are the most cost effective choice for most metal sawing applications.

Top Key Companies:

AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.

Bahco

BENXI TOOLS GROUP

Bichamp Cutting Technology Co(Hunan).,ltd

Dalian Special Steel Products Co.,ltd.

Eberle

Hakansson Saws India Pvt. Ltd.

LENOX

Starrett

WIKUS-Sagenfabrik

The Bi-metal band saw blade market had witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand from the industrial and manufacturing sector and increasing disposable income. Moreover, the growing demand in the production, packaging, automobile, and agriculture industry further boost market growth. However, fluctuating demand in underdeveloped countries acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, ongoing research & development by key players are expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

