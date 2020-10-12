Toluene Market 2020-2027 Trends, Business Competitors, And Facing Challenges

The proposed Toluene Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Toluene is a colorless and water-insoluble component added to gasoline that is used to produce benzene and solvent. Toluene is used in the production of polymers and other plastic products such as plastic soda bottles, dyes, cosmetic nail products, and the synthesis of organic chemicals. Toluene has widely used an industrial feedstock and a solvent. It naturally occurs at low levels in crude oil and is a byproduct in the production of gasoline. Toluene acts as an octane booster in gasoline fuels used in internal combustion engines. Absolute toluene is used as a fuel for two-stroke and four-stroke engines.

The toluene market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an increase in demand for toluene owing to its wider use in gasoline blends and increase in demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry in the development of synthetic fibers, elastomers, agrochemicals, dyes, nail paints. Increasing automobile production which leads to rising consumption of lubricants are in developed and developing countries is estimated to fuel the growth of the market. However, a shift in the trend of the oil & gas industry toward lighter feedstock and availability of substitutes at lower prices in the market is expected to hinder the market growth.

