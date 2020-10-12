What’s driving the Aerial Work Platforms Market Growth? Prominent Players Aichi Corporation, CTE SpA, Godrej Material Handling, Haulotte Group

Growing infrastructural projects such as roads, rails, airports, hospitals, and others are likely to generate demand for the aerial work platforms market during the forecast period. An increase in the number of urban and rural infrastructure projects such as residential and commercial building accelerates the aerial work platforms market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for boom lifts, as it offers greater access to height as compared to the conventional method of working at heights. This, in turn, triggering the demand for the aerial work platforms market.

Leading Aerial Work Platforms Market Players:

Aichi Corporation, CTE SpA, Godrej Material Handling, Haulotte Group, JLG Industries, Inc., MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Niftylift Limited, Skyjack Inc., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation (Genie)

Aerial work platforms are the equipment that is used to provide access to equipment or people to a certain height. It is generally used for construction and maintenance work. Implementation of stringent worker safety regulations by the government across the globe is surging the adoption of advanced lifting technologies, which fueling the aerial work platforms market growth.

The “Global Aerial Work Platforms Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerial work platforms industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview aerial work platforms market with detailed market segmentation as product, end-user, and geography. The global aerial work platforms market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerial work platforms market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aerial work platforms market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aerial work platforms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aerial work platforms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

