Straddle Carrier Market 2020 Explosive Growth and Key Trends Analysis Cimolai Technology, Combilift, Cometto S.p.A, Isoloader

Increasing automation on the port, growing focus toward high productivity and efficient operation is the major factor fueling the straddle carrier market growth. However, high maintenance and operational cost associated with the straddle carriers may hamper the market growth. Further, growth in international trade, particularly using sea routes, along with the increasing investments in port handling equipment to enhance production, is also booming the demand for the straddle carrier market. Technological advancements such as introduction of the straddle carriers with Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) offer lucrative growth opportunities for the straddle carrier market player in the coming years.

Cimolai Technology, Combilift, Cometto S.p.A, Isoloader, Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation), Konecranes, Kress Corporation, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Mobicon Systems, NRS AS

A straddle carrier is also known as a straddle truck; it is a freight-carrying vehicle that carries its load underneath by straddling it. Straddle carriers can load and unload without the assistance of cranes or forklifts. Straddle carriers are widely used to handle cargo at the terminals and transport container vessels from one point to another on the port. Also, straddle carries are used for loading and unloading trucks. Thus, a wide range of straddle carrier applications at the port terminal drives the growth of the straddle carrier market during the forecast period.

The “Global Straddle Carrier Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the straddle carrier industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview straddle carrier market with detailed market segmentation as operation type, capacity, drive type, application, and geography. The global straddle carrier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading straddle carrier market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the straddle carrier market.

The global straddle carrier market is segmented on the basis of operation type, capacity, drive type, application. On the basis of operation type the market is segmented as manual, semi-automatic, automatic. On the basis of capacity the market is segmented as below 40 ton, 40 – 50 ton, above 50 ton. On the basis of drive type the market is segmented as hydraulic drive, electric drive, hybrid drive. On the basis of application the market is segmented as port terminals, intermodal yards, others.

