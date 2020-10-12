Direct-To-Home Services Market 2020 will Cross to $24.02 billion by 2023

The global Direct-To-Home Services Market is based on encompassing important statistical evidence for the Direct-To-Home Services Market as it provides our readers with an added benefit to assist them in tackling the market obstacles. The research records a systematic introduction of many variables such as global distribution, producers, Market size and industry conditions impacting the global contributions. The report also includes the profiles of key Direct-To-Home Services market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

The global Direct-To-Home Services market is expected to grow from $16.31 billion in 2019 to $22.76 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%. The exponential growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that raised awareness about boosting immunity in the human body to protect from being infected by the virus. The market is then expected to reach $24.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 1.81%.

Companies Profiled in this report

Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., Pace Micro Technology Plc, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, SES SA, Eutelsat, Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland, Tivusat,

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Standard TV; HD; Ultra HD 2) By End-User: Residential ; Commercial; On-Vehicle

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

The Direct-To-Home Services market consists of promotional activities to connect with the audience to build the brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic on social media. Advertising refers to communication with the consumers of a product or a service. Social media advertising or marketing includes generating and sharing content on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in order to accomplish marketing and branding goals. It comprises activities such as image updates, posting text, videos, and other content that driver user engagement.

