The electric water heater market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 3,112.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 4,249.7 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Europe electric water heater market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for electric heater in the commercial spaces are supporting the increasing demand for the electric water heater market in Europe. The increasing urban migration is leading to a rise in the residential sector, the development of the commercial sector is also flourishing across the globe.

Electric Water Heater are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Electric Water Heater are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of Electric Water Heater

Top Key Player:

AO Smith Corporation,Ariston Thermo S.p.A,Alfa Laval.,Bosch Group,Bradford White Corp.,Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,Midea Group,Siemens AG,Viesmann Group,Whirlpool Corporation

Europe Electric Water Heater Market–Segmentation

Europe Electric Water Heater Market – By Product

Storage

< 30 Litres

30 – 100 Litres

100 – 250 Litres

250 – 400 Litres

> 400 Litres

Non-storage

Europe Electric Water Heater Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Europe Electric Water Heater Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

