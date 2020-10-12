Financial Analytics Market 2020 Size, Revenue, Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2027

The New Report “Financial Analytics Market” published by The Insight Partners, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Financial analytics allows users to focus on business functions across organizations. Financial analytics also offers better visibility into factors that drive revenues, costs, and shareholder values. Additionally, financial analytics assists them in performing planned and ad-hoc analysis of financial data to find out effective solutions for business problems. An increase in demand for cloud-based services, technological advancements, and the need for analytics solutions among end-users drive the global financial analytics market.

Focus on minimizing planning and budgeting cycles, more awareness about applications of financial analytics solutions, and the rise of digital transformation initiatives are some significant factors driving the growth of the financial analytics market. However, privacy and issues related to data security are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the financial analytics market. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of advanced storage capabilities, pervasive computing devices, and new analytic tools is anticipated to create new opportunities for the financial analytics market.

The global financial analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, application, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise deployment, cloud deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as payable management, receivable management, budgetary control management, asset and liability management, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, retail and consumer goods, others

Few of the main competitors currently working are:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Hitachi Consulting Information Builders Fair Isaac Microsoft Teradata Tableau Software Rosslyn Analytics SAS Institute SAP AG

The reports cover key developments in the financial analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from financial analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for financial analytics market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the financial analytics market.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Financial Analytics across type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Financial Analytics.

Chapter three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter four further provides ecosystem analysis along with PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Financial Analytics , including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter six discusses the global Financial Analytics scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter seven to eleven discuss Financial Analytics segments by type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter twelve describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter thirteen provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Financial Analytics . The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter fourteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

