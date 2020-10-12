Analytics as a Service Market: Year 2020-2027 By World With Top Key Players Like Google, EMC, Gooddata, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle 

The Analytics as a service (AaaS) arose from the integration of cloud computing and analytics solutions. Analytics as a service is a service model that uses analytics software to analyze and is carried through web-based technologies. Analytics, as a service, offers services based on subscription. Analytics as a service assist in managing and implementing analytics infrastructure on-premises; it improves operational efficiency, cuts preventable losses, and produces new opportunities. Analytics as a service drops cost of ownership increases the capability to process vast data through the cloud and helps in business intelligence maturation.

The increasing demand for technologies to process huge workloads through cloud, business intelligence maturation, and lower cost of ownership are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the analytics as a service market. However, the obtainability of complex analytical workflow and data and security concerns are major factors restraining the growth of analytics as a service market. Several companies are adopting data analytics to understand customer acquisition and consumption patterns in order to maintain customer loyalty, save costs, and increase revenue.

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and help you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

The “Global Analytics as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the analytics as a service market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of analytics as a service market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, industrial vertical. The global analytics as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading analytics as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the analytics as a service market.

Few of the main competitors currently working are:

– Google

– Amazon Web Services

– EMC

– Gooddata

– Microsoft

– IBM

– Oracle

– Computer Science

– Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

– SAS Institute

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global analytics as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The analytics as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the analytics as a service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from analytics as a service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for analytics as a service market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the analytics as a service market.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Analytics as a Service across type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Analytics as a Service.

Chapter three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter four further provides ecosystem analysis along with PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Analytics as a Service , including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter six discusses the global Analytics as a Service scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter seven to eleven discuss Analytics as a Service segments by type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter twelve describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter thirteen provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Analytics as a Service . The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter fourteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

