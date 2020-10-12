Confocal Microscopes Market Distribution Channels, Production, Demand and Investment Opportunities 2027

The global confocal microscopes market expected to be US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare due to the availability of better healthcare facilities. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and eye disorders.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Carl Zeiss AG

Nikon Corporation

Bruker

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

KEYENCE CORPORATION.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Confocal.nl

Oxford Instruments

Thorlabs

The global confocal microscopes market by type was led by multi-photon microscopy segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the confocal microscopes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it combines advanced optical systems of laser scanning microscopy with extended wavelength multiphoton fluorescence excitation to provide high-resolution and three-dimensional images of specimens that have been tagged with fluorophores.

Confocal microscopy is having huge application in the field of biology research like live cell imaging, neuroscience studies and others. Confocal microscopy allows the analysis of fluorescent labelled thick specimens without physical sectioning, more color differentiation possible as images are viewed on the system rather than by eye, three dimensional reconstruction of the specimen is possible also improved resolution. For instance, in 2017, researchers of the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center (Brooklyn, NY) have found that hypoxia (lack of oxygen) because of abnormal blood flow is responsible for as much as half of seizure-related neuronal degeneration cases in epilepsy. A confocal microscopy technique enabled the research team to detect a cascade of abnormal capillary vasodynamics in the brain.

The government is funding to boost basic research at academic levels. This will aid in the development of scientists interests in the field of research. Research in the field of biomedical imaging, stem cell research, genome editing and others are receiving government funding. These studies are carried out in collaboration between the two countries. For instance, in 2017 Department of Biotechnology, India to develop a guideline for stem cell and regenerative medicine which includes basic biology of all adult stem cells, early and late translational research, developing gene editing technology for possible therapeutic applications. Indo-Japan collaboration is formed to support the stem cell and regenerative medicine research. Under this Indian researches will be trained at the Center for iPSc research and applications (CiRA) at Kyoto University, Japan.

