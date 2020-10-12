Medical Laser Fibers Market Business Insights – By Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size And Share Analysis With Forecast To 2027

The key factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, continued adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. The Asia Pacific region market is the fastest-growing market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.3%. This market is expected to reach US$ 304.99 in 2027 from US$ 109.35 Mn in 2018. Major driving factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are expected to drive the market growth.

The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Clarion Medical Technologies

Lumenis

biolitec AG

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cook

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

The global medical laser fibers market, based on the type was segmented into reusable medical laser fibers and disposable medical laser fibers. In 2018, the reusable laser fibers segment held the largest market share of 57.9% of the medical laser fibers market, by type. The reusable laser fibers are cost-effective and durable solutions over the disposable variants that make them account for a dominant share in the market. However, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the coming years. The high growth of the segment attributes to the effective performance exhibited by these fibers incomparable costs to the reusable counterparts.

The modern medicine incorporates increasing utilization of lasers for the treatment of a variety of pathologies as the interest in less invasive treatment modalities gets intense. Lasers are very commonly used in the field of ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, dentistry, aesthetics, and others. For instance, according to an article published by Vision Eye Institute 2016, LASIK is the most commonly performed laser eye procedure in the US, and over 16 million patients had LASIK in 2015-2016. Moreover, a publication by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) mentioned that there was 1,086,830 number of laser hair removal cases reported in the US in 2017 as compared to 1,109,385 in 2016. The use of lasers making minimally invasive surgeries more efficient, safe, and innovative are likely to enable the manufacturers and researchers to come up with striking solutions thereby fostering the market growth of global medical laser fibers.

