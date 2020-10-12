Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Up to 2027

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market accounted to US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,715.37 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market is expected to grow due to the introduction and implementation of the various policies for the safe patient handling. The growth of the market is also driven by the factors such as increasing cases of the musculoskeletal injuries among the nurses and working class and significantly rising ageing population across the region.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Gainsborough Healthcare Group Getinge Group Handicare Group AB Hill Rom Holding Inc. Stryker Corporation Invacare Corporation Joerns Healthcare, Inc. Mangar International, Inc V. Guldmann A/S (Guldmann Inc) Sunrise Medical LLC

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market by end user segments was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 41.3% of the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market, by end user. However, the homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 as most of the disabled people and geriatric people require long-term care therefore, maximum of the people install or buy patient lifts or the homecare settings.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market.

Additional highlights of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

