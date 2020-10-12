Neurointerventional Devices Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Leading Companies and Type

Merit Medical Systems Penumbra, Inc. Rapid Medical Microport Scientific Corporation InspireMD, Inc. Medtronic Stryker Corporation iVascular S.L.U. Terumo Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation

The global Neurointerventional Devices market, based on technique, has been segmented into neurothrombectomy, stenting, coiling procedure, cerebral angiography, and flow disruption. In 2018, the neurothrombectomy accounted for the largest market share in the global neurointerventional devices market by technique. Technological development in neurothrombectomy procedures and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of neurothrombectomy technique which is expected to grow in the future.

They are associated with a high risk for adverse health outcomes, such as mortality, disability, institutionalization, and hospitalization. Mental, as well as neurological disorders observed among the older adults, account for almost 6.6% of the total disability (DALYs) in this age group. Around 15% of adults 60 years and above suffer from some form of mental disorder. The most common neurological complications observed in the geriatric population are dementia and depression, which affect approximately 5% and 7% of the world’s older people, respectively. Hence, owing to the growing geriatric population and the rise in associated neurological disorders, the market for neurointerventional devices is anticipated to witness significant growth.

