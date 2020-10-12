Agricultural Pesticides Market Study 2020-2026 By Current And Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Size, Trends And Forecast | Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE

Los Angeles, United State – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Agricultural Pesticides market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Agricultural Pesticides market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Agricultural Pesticides market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Agricultural Pesticides Market are: , Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Marubeni Corporation, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nutrien, Schirm GmbH, Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Albaugh, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Hubei Sanonda, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Agricultural Pesticides

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Agricultural Pesticides market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Agricultural Pesticides market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Agricultural Pesticides market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market by Type Segments:

, Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others Agricultural Pesticides

Global Agricultural Pesticides Market by Application Segments:

Corn, Wheat, Rice, Soybeans, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Pesticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Herbicides

1.4.3 Insecticides

1.4.4 Fungicides

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Corn

1.5.3 Wheat

1.5.4 Rice

1.5.5 Soybeans

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Agricultural Pesticides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Pesticides Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Agricultural Pesticides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Pesticides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Pesticides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agricultural Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agricultural Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agricultural Pesticides Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agricultural Pesticides by Country

6.1.1 North America Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural Pesticides by Country

7.1.1 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer AG

11.1.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bayer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bayer AG Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.1.5 Bayer AG Related Developments

11.2 Syngenta AG

11.2.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 Syngenta AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Syngenta AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Syngenta AG Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.2.5 Syngenta AG Related Developments

11.3 BASF SE

11.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF SE Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.4 DowDuPont

11.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DowDuPont Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.4.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.5 Monsanto

11.5.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

11.5.2 Monsanto Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Monsanto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Monsanto Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.5.5 Monsanto Related Developments

11.6 Land O’Lakes, Inc.

11.6.1 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.6.5 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Related Developments

11.7 Nufarm

11.7.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nufarm Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.7.5 Nufarm Related Developments

11.8 Sumitomo Chemical

11.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.9 FMC

11.9.1 FMC Corporation Information

11.9.2 FMC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 FMC Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.9.5 FMC Related Developments

11.10 SC Johnson

11.10.1 SC Johnson Corporation Information

11.10.2 SC Johnson Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SC Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SC Johnson Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered

11.10.5 SC Johnson Related Developments

11.12 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

11.12.1 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.12.5 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.13 Nutrien

11.13.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

11.13.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Nutrien Products Offered

11.13.5 Nutrien Related Developments

11.14 Schirm GmbH

11.14.1 Schirm GmbH Corporation Information

11.14.2 Schirm GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Schirm GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Schirm GmbH Products Offered

11.14.5 Schirm GmbH Related Developments

11.15 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd.

11.15.1 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.15.5 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.16 Mitsubishi Corporation

11.16.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Mitsubishi Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Mitsubishi Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Mitsubishi Corporation Products Offered

11.16.5 Mitsubishi Corporation Related Developments

11.17 Albaugh

11.17.1 Albaugh Corporation Information

11.17.2 Albaugh Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Albaugh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Albaugh Products Offered

11.17.5 Albaugh Related Developments

11.18 Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

11.18.1 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.18.2 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.18.5 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.19 Hubei Sanonda

11.19.1 Hubei Sanonda Corporation Information

11.19.2 Hubei Sanonda Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Hubei Sanonda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Hubei Sanonda Products Offered

11.19.5 Hubei Sanonda Related Developments

11.20 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical

11.20.1 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Corporation Information

11.20.2 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Products Offered

11.20.5 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Agricultural Pesticides Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Pesticides Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agricultural Pesticides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

