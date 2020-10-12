Agricultural Pesticides Market Study 2020-2026 By Current And Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Size, Trends And Forecast | Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE

Los Angeles, United State – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Agricultural Pesticides market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Agricultural Pesticides market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Agricultural Pesticides market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Agricultural Pesticides Market are: , Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Marubeni Corporation, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nutrien, Schirm GmbH, Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Albaugh, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Hubei Sanonda, Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Agricultural Pesticides
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Agricultural Pesticides market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Agricultural Pesticides market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Agricultural Pesticides market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Agricultural Pesticides Market by Type Segments:
, Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others Agricultural Pesticides
Global Agricultural Pesticides Market by Application Segments:
Corn, Wheat, Rice, Soybeans, Others
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural Pesticides Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Herbicides
1.4.3 Insecticides
1.4.4 Fungicides
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Corn
1.5.3 Wheat
1.5.4 Rice
1.5.5 Soybeans
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Agricultural Pesticides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Pesticides Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Agricultural Pesticides Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Agricultural Pesticides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Pesticides Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Pesticides Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Agricultural Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Agricultural Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Agricultural Pesticides Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Agricultural Pesticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Agricultural Pesticides by Country
6.1.1 North America Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Agricultural Pesticides by Country
7.1.1 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bayer AG
11.1.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information
11.1.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Bayer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Bayer AG Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.1.5 Bayer AG Related Developments
11.2 Syngenta AG
11.2.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information
11.2.2 Syngenta AG Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Syngenta AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Syngenta AG Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.2.5 Syngenta AG Related Developments
11.3 BASF SE
11.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
11.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 BASF SE Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.3.5 BASF SE Related Developments
11.4 DowDuPont
11.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 DowDuPont Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.4.5 DowDuPont Related Developments
11.5 Monsanto
11.5.1 Monsanto Corporation Information
11.5.2 Monsanto Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Monsanto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Monsanto Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.5.5 Monsanto Related Developments
11.6 Land O’Lakes, Inc.
11.6.1 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Corporation Information
11.6.2 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.6.5 Land O’Lakes, Inc. Related Developments
11.7 Nufarm
11.7.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Nufarm Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.7.5 Nufarm Related Developments
11.8 Sumitomo Chemical
11.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
11.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments
11.9 FMC
11.9.1 FMC Corporation Information
11.9.2 FMC Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 FMC Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.9.5 FMC Related Developments
11.10 SC Johnson
11.10.1 SC Johnson Corporation Information
11.10.2 SC Johnson Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 SC Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 SC Johnson Agricultural Pesticides Products Offered
11.10.5 SC Johnson Related Developments
11.12 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.
11.12.1 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.12.2 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Products Offered
11.12.5 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.13 Nutrien
11.13.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
11.13.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Nutrien Products Offered
11.13.5 Nutrien Related Developments
11.14 Schirm GmbH
11.14.1 Schirm GmbH Corporation Information
11.14.2 Schirm GmbH Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Schirm GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Schirm GmbH Products Offered
11.14.5 Schirm GmbH Related Developments
11.15 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd.
11.15.1 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.15.2 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Products Offered
11.15.5 Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.16 Mitsubishi Corporation
11.16.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mitsubishi Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Mitsubishi Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Mitsubishi Corporation Products Offered
11.16.5 Mitsubishi Corporation Related Developments
11.17 Albaugh
11.17.1 Albaugh Corporation Information
11.17.2 Albaugh Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Albaugh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Albaugh Products Offered
11.17.5 Albaugh Related Developments
11.18 Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
11.18.1 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.18.2 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Products Offered
11.18.5 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.19 Hubei Sanonda
11.19.1 Hubei Sanonda Corporation Information
11.19.2 Hubei Sanonda Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Hubei Sanonda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Hubei Sanonda Products Offered
11.19.5 Hubei Sanonda Related Developments
11.20 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical
11.20.1 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Corporation Information
11.20.2 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Products Offered
11.20.5 Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Agricultural Pesticides Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Pesticides Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Agricultural Pesticides Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
