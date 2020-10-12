Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026| BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions

Los Angeles, United State – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market are: , BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Breakdown Data 3, Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Breakdown Data 4, Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Horticultural, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast 3, and 4 segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competitive Landscape and Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share Analysis

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Biodegradable Plastic Mulches play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. New European policies support the development of the industry. Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. China is among the leading countries for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches. India is also a country with great potential. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Prior to COVID-19, the market for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Biodegradable Plastic Mulches is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches industry. Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Scope and Segment Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is segmented 3, and 4. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast 3 and 4 for the period 2015-2026. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Breakdown Data 3, Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Breakdown Data 4, Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Horticultural, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast 3, and 4 segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competitive Landscape and Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market 3

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Growth Rate 3

1.4.2 Starch-based

1.4.3 Starch Blend with PLA

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market 4

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Growth Rate 4

1.5.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.3 Grains

1.5.4 Horticultural

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size 3 (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size 3 (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales 3 (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue 3 (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) 3 (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast 3 (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size 4 (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales 4 (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue 4 (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Price 4 (2015-2020)

5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast 4 (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast 4 (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast 4 (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Price Forecast 4 (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Country

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 3

6.3 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 4 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

7.1.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 3

7.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 4 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Thailand

8.1.10 Malaysia

8.1.11 Philippines

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 3

8.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 4 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 3

9.3 Central & South America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 4 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 GCC Countries

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 3

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Facts & Figures 4 11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Novamont

11.2.1 Novamont Corporation Information

11.2.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.2.5 Novamont Related Developments

11.3 Organix Solutions

11.3.1 Organix Solutions Corporation Information

11.3.2 Organix Solutions Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Organix Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.3.5 Organix Solutions Related Developments

11.4 BioBag

11.4.1 BioBag Corporation Information

11.4.2 BioBag Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BioBag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.4.5 BioBag Related Developments

11.5 Plastiroll

11.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

11.5.2 Plastiroll Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Plastiroll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.5.5 Plastiroll Related Developments

11.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS

11.6.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS Corporation Information

11.6.2 PLASTIKA KRITIS Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.6.5 PLASTIKA KRITIS Related Developments

11.7 RKW Group

11.7.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 RKW Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 RKW Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.7.5 RKW Group Related Developments

11.8 Sunplac

11.8.1 Sunplac Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sunplac Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sunplac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.8.5 Sunplac Related Developments

11.9 Iris Polymers

11.9.1 Iris Polymers Corporation Information

11.9.2 Iris Polymers Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Iris Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.9.5 Iris Polymers Related Developments

11.10 Kingfa

11.10.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Kingfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Products Offered

11.10.5 Kingfa Related Developments

12.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Biodegradable Plastic Mulches markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market.

