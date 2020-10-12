Methane Hydrate Extraction Market Size, Share, Trends & Future Forecast 2025

A collective analysis on Methane Hydrate Extraction Market by Facto Market Insights provides a systematic analysis focused on emerging developments across different geographies affecting this vertical. The forecast involves key details on market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue. Furthermore, this study provides a thorough competitive analysis based on business outlook that emphasizes the expansion strategies adopted by market majors. The global methane hydrate extraction market report delivers a detailed assessment of the methane hydrate extraction including enabling technologies, restraining factors, current market situation, market assumptions and a comprehensive overview, and growth opportunities of the market.

The report includes porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers), SWOT analysis and BPS analysis for every segment that provides crucial information for knowing the methane hydrate extraction market.

Furthermore, the study explores and discusses the current landscape of the dynamic business sector along with present and potential impact of COVID-19 on the market for methane hydrate extraction.

A comprehensive competitive overview, including market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market, is covered in the report. Following are the major companies:

The major key players operating in the methane hydrate extraction market include Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger, BP plc., ConocoPhilips, EQUINOR ASA, PetroChina, Japan Petroleum Exploration Company Limited (JAPEX), INPEX Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

Primary factors that contribute toward the growth of methane hydrate extraction market include high energy potential, availability, and rise in extraction activities. As mentioned earlier, one cubic methane hydrate releases 160 cubic meter natural gas, which shows the kind of potential methane hydrate has which could meet the global energy demand for almost next 1,000 years, if exploited properly. Hence, greater availability of methane hydrate beneath seabed across the globe is expected the fuel the extraction activities by contributing significantly in this market. Moreover, government support to conduct extraction test is also creating the scope for methane hydrate extraction, which is further expected to play a key role while developing the growth of this market. However, life threatening threats associated with the methane hydrate extraction activities are anticipated to inhibit the growth of the overall market. Methane hydrate grows at high pressure and lower temperature under seabed. Its inefficient extraction could release methane gas from permafrost, which can lead to the occurrence of tsunami. Such threats may limit the participation of new countries in the discovery and extraction of methane hydrate, thus restraining the growth of the market growth in the coming years.

Based on region, the global Methane Hydrate Extraction market is segmented into

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

