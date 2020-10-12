The Global Lateral Epicondylitis ( tennis elbow) Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 10,397.04 Million by 2026

The treatment involves medications, braces, physical therapies and extracorporeal shock wave therapy is a type of Non-surgical treatment. Pain in lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow) is excruciating in severe conditions, which can be controlled by administering non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, aspirin and cortisone are administered to control pain in tennis elbow. Besides the medications, physical therapies such as ice massage or muscle stimulating techniques are utilized to improve healing. In addition, there are braces or strap available in the market, which limits the stress on elbow muscles and tendons. Moreover, extracorporeal shock wave therapy may be tried by a therapist that is intended to promote body’s natural healing process. Treatment sector comprises certain surgical procedures recommended for patients not responding to the non-surgical treatment for six to twelve months. Two surgical methods that are performed include open surgery and arthroscopic surgery. Open surgery is the most preferred surgical method globally. Mostly, these surgical methods are outpatient surgeries, with very few cases requiring an overnight stay. Such techniques are readily accepted by medical and patient fraternity. Success rate is however, high with non-surgical treatment methods. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, approximately 80% to 95% of patients achieve success from non-surgical treatment.

Increase in geriatric population base also contribute to the prevalence of lateral epicondylitis. The target disease is found to be more prevalent in geriatric population. With an upsurge in lifestyle disorders, the market is anticipated to register significant growth in near future. Moreover, favorable government initiatives such as Integrated Care for Older People to raise the awareness about geriatric health drives the demand for the market.

Tennis elbow is seen in older individuals and is more common in men than in women. Any activity that involves forceful turning of the hand or forceful extension of the wrist can produce tennis elbow. This condition is treated by resting the affected area, avoiding activities that cause pain, and wearing an elbow guard. The tennis elbow facilitates the gliding of muscles and tendons over bony surfaces. The most common joint affected by bursitis is the shoulder, although the elbow, foot, knee, and hand can be affected.

The objective is to boost the growth of the global lateral epicondylitis Treatment market by rising healthcare coverage, facilities and investment by both public and private players. In addition, with the rising advancement in sports leads to various insurance provided by authorities to players. Most policies are package policies that combine several individual coverages together so that they can offer protection against multiple risks. Demand for healthcare services, and thus health insurance, is growing due to the aging of the population, increasing cases of Lateral Epicondylitis and Sport-Related Injuries or prevalence of lateral epicondylitis. At the same time, pressure on public finances is driving many governments to implement cuts in spending on healthcare or to seek out private payers as intermediaries to better manage costs and outcomes. Capturing the opportunity requires understanding and responding to four fundamental forces which are transforming the private health-insurance market. The United States is observing mergers between health-care insurance companies and pharmacy chains, especially those with retail clinics.

North America dominated the global tennis elbow treatment market in terms of revenue share in 2019. Increasing number of sport events & competitions in the U.S. coupled with increasing patient awareness level are the vital factors for the growth of tennis elbow treatment market in this region. Furthermore, factors such as rising geriatric population, and availability of insurance coverage are projected to drive the regional demand. The presence of leading key players headquarter amidst the region is the key factor driving growth of North America tennis elbow market across the global region. Braces (included in other segment) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of sports injuries and growing geriatric population. The braces are mostly recommended after ACL injury and for decreasing any additional injury post ACL reconstruction. As per the centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury affects around 250,000 individuals in the United States annually, resulting in an annual health care cost exceeding $2 billion. Increasing incidence of pneumocccal disease is a high impact rendering driver. It will eventually increase the market for braces.

The global tennis elbow treatment market is consolidated in nature. Various companies are striving to gain market share by adopting competitive strategies such as joint ventures and research partnerships. Some key players operating in the market include Stryker Corporation, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Seikagaku Corporation, Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd., DJO Global, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Pfizer Inc., 3M Company, Arthrex and other prominent players.

