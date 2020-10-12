Global E-Coli Water Testing Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2020-2026

The Global E-ColiWater Testing Kit Market is estimated to worth USD 119.27 Million in 2019 and anticipated to grow with CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period from 2019-2025. The emergence of new end-users of microscopic organism, which are drug-resistant provides growth to the E. coli testing market.

Limited availability of laboratory facilities in underdeveloped and rural areas which creates market opportunities for key players to expand the water testing market. Increased government support in the form of healthcare infrastructure funding, creating opportunities for market players and the innovations in the merger and acquisition of diagnostic consumable manufacturers to move to advanced portable water test kits over the coming years. The Global E. coli water testing market for portable kit expanding at a significant rate. The rising morbidity and mortality rates associated with e coli to fuel demand for E. coli testing are one of the major drivers for this sector. In addition, factors such as increasing incidences of diarrhea, antibiotic resistance coupled with government initiatives contributing with lucrative growth rate during forecast period of 2019-2025.

The Institutional market segment is dominating the type segment in the E-Coli Water Testing Kit market during the forecast period from 2019-2025. The majority of end-users purchasing e-coli water testing kits are institutions due to immediate testing results and to save the time. As a result, institution has the largest share as compared to other segments. Despite predictions that FSMA will drive sales in the E. coli testing market, the region expected to have the biggest growth across the globe.

Diarrhoeal diseases continue to be a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, especially in developing nations. Diarrhoeal disease is the second-largest cause of death in children under the age of five. It is both preventable and therapeutic. An average of 3 episodes per child per year is recorded in developing countries in children younger than 5 years; however, some areas record 6-8 episodes per child per year. With safe drinking water and proper sanitation and hygiene, a significant proportion of the diarrhoeal disease can be avoided. Globally, nearly 1.6 billion cases of childhood diarrhoeal disease occur each year. About 179 million cases of acute diarrhea are estimated to occur in the United States annually. More than a quarter (26·93%) of diarrhoeal deaths occurred in children under 5 years of age, and about 90% (89·37%) of diarrhoeal deaths occurred in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Geographically, the Global E-Coli Water Testing Kit market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. Europe region is expected to drive the growth of the E. coli water testing portable kit market with outstanding performance and significant government funding in the healthcare system during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Increasing rate of water pollution in developing countries such as China and India are anticipated to drive the E. coli testing Asia-Pacific market. In Addition, the presence of a huge population in the region has prompted leading players to invest and expand in Asia-Pacific region. Governments in the region are spreading awareness about E. coli infections and it is helping the market to grow. In Africa, the presence of waterborne and foodborne E. coli infections in developing and developed countries are expected to drive the E. coli testing market.

The major market players in the E-Coli Water Testing Kit market are Aquagenics, Lovivond, Wilhelmsen, Glacier Clean, Vermicorne, Genemis Laboratories, Idexx Laboratories, Hatch Company, EBPI, Pur Test, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

