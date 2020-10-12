North America 3D Scanners Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020-2026

The North America 3D Scanners market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2020-2026 due to increasing emphasis on quality control and the need to collect large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis about medical treatments.

3D scanners have become a vital tool to reduce the product development and production time of the product, thereby providing players with a competitive edge. The advent of standardized light technology, in contrast to conventional laser dot or laser line technology, is also expected to drive development. Ongoing technological advances in portability, scanning range, and image quality have opened up new application areas for this equipment. In addition, the increase in demand for the 3D printing market, the use of high definition film recording content, and the preservation of historic sites by 3D scanners are some of the factors that are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. In the manufacturing sector, 3D scanning technology has emerged as a crucial component of modern quality control and inspection systems. The manufacturing industry has faced several challenges, in which health, timing, and cost have gone beyond the budget limits set, due to inadequate and incorrect dimensional control procedures. Nevertheless, most 3D scanners are costly, which has become a significant limitation on the adoption of 3D scanners.

The Structured Light Scanners segment is dominating the type segment in the 3D Scanners market during the forecast period from 2020-2026. Due to the several advantages of 3D scanners, such as rapid scanning times, ease of scanning, production of dense and accurate data, high level of detail, enhanced viewing safety, and full-field scanning of objects. The system requires low-cost and off-the-shelf hardware and is widely used in archaeological applications. 3d scanners are based on the principle of detecting the deformation of the pattern of light projected on the surface of the object. These scanners work well with the most diffused light-reflecting materials. These lasers are tested on objects such as Zalomgon stone structure, Dispilio clay vases, and archeological artifacts in the Byzantine Museums of Nicosia. With the growing demand for such scanners, leading players are developing creative and cost-effective solutions for consumers. For instance, In October 2018, Metron 3D announced the launch of low-cost structured lighting scanners to create full digital 3D models. Scanners can be used for industrial applications, computer-aided inspection (CAI), 3D modeling, and reverse engineering.

The rising technology up-gradation is one of major factor, which is propelling the market across the region during the forecast period from 2020-2026. Incipient developments, such as Mixed Reality (MR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing combination of wearable devices in automotive manufacturing and aerospace design, are estimated to drive the 3D scanners market across the region. Such technologies can converge to provide enhanced interactive and immersive experiences.

The growth in the widely available application of 3D scanners is fueling the market growth during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The 3D scanning market is estimated to see significant growth due to increasing eminence in various industry segments, including dimensional mechanical inspection, high-quality archaeology, aerospace, and defense. The use of this technology in transport applications to evaluate the incident situations is estimated to affect the industry by stimulating and digitizing the actual event.

Geographically, the U.S. was the most prominent market and is estimated to dominate the North America 3D Scanners market during the forecast period from 2020-2026 across the region. The US has grown into one of the most successful markets. Increasing R&D expenditure coupled with high technology adoption in the automotive sector and environmental scanning and modeling operations is expected to drive the 3D scanners market across the region. Adoption of 3D scanning equipment in various sectors such as automotive, medical, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, energy & power, architecture & construction, and heavy machinery is driving the growth.

The major market players in the 3D Scanners are Creaform USA Inc., Hexagon AB, Exact Metrology Inc., 3D Digital Corp., ARTEC 3D, HP Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Basis Software Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

