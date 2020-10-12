Global Surgical Gown Market is estimated to reach the valuation of USD 1,821 Million by 2026

Global Surgical Gown Market accounts for USD 1,124 million in 2019 an expected to reach USD 1,821 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8% 0ver the forecast period from 2020-2026. Surgical gowns provide protection and help reduce infection spread. Gowns are the most crucial surgical clothing to control infections. The demand for surgical gowns is expected to see substantial growth within the projected timespan. The growing number of surgical procedures and clinical safety measures are the most critical factors that will fuel the surgical gowns market over the forecast period. However, factors such as increased pricing pressure and lower margins in the product category are expected to create an impediment over the forecast period for the global surgical Gown Market.

The demand for surgical gowns is increasing in the medical field to provide the highest possible safety to the healthcare personnel and medical patients. Technological developments leading to the growing number of operations in the healthcare sector are significant, often enhancing the use of surgical gowns. Moreover, the patient’s growing safety concerns are also expected to induce the need for surgical gowns during the coming years. However, government regulations regarding product quality and price can pose a challenge to the growth of the global surgical gown market over the forecast period.

Widespread diseases and advancements in technology have raised safety concerns and enhanced awareness regarding surgical gown use among people. The surgical gown is a protective cover worn over by the doctors during surgical procedures to maintain a sterilized surgical section and reduce the risk of transmitted pathogens to both patients and personnel. Throughout surgery, surgical drapes are used to avoid contact with exposed surfaces and shield equipment sterility and the patient’s external environment. Such surgical gowns serve as a shield in the operating field against bacterial contamination.

The reuse of surgical gown is the major restraint in the market as it helps save money and curtails purchase frequency. The properties like repellence and pore size in a surgical gown have led to growth in its usage. Although a wash reduces the tissue’s ability to prevent bacterial transmission through the fabrics, people still prefer to use a surgical gown.

North America dominates the global surgical gown market among the different regions worldwide and is anticipated to grow substantially due to the spread of COVID-19. Asia Pacific surgical gown market is expected to grow at a significant and accelerated rate during the period under consideration due to the strong demand from the region’s emerging economies, including China, India, and others. The rising cases of illness and soaring healthcare coverages reassure the use and demand of surgical gowns in Europe and make it a lucrative market for the coming years.

The chief players for Surgical Gown Market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, 3M, Cardinal Health., Owens & Minor, TIDI Products, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medeco, priMED Medical Products, Inc., L&R Group and other prominent players.

