Global and United States Industrial Dust Collector Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Industrial Dust Collector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Industrial Dust Collector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dust collector is a system used to enhance the quality of air released from industrial and commercial processes by collecting dust and other impurities from air or gas. Designed to handle high-volume dust loads, a dust collector system consists of a blower, dust filter, a filter-cleaning system, and a dust receptacle or dust removal system. It is distinguished from air cleaners, which use disposable filters to remove dust.

The growth of global industrial dust collector market can majorly be attributed to the increased industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development resulting in growth of economic activity across the globe. Also, growth in coal capacities especially in Asia-Pacific region, due to its reliability during peak power demand, is expected to boost the market growth.

The global Industrial Dust Collector market size is projected to reach US$ 899.6 million by 2026, from US$ 760.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Dust Collector market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Dust Collector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Dust Collector market is segmented into

Bag Dust Collector

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)

Electrostatic-Bag Precipitator (EBP)

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Dust Collector market is segmented into

Steel Industry

Thermal power industry

Cement

Mining

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Dust Collector market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Dust Collector market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Dust Collector Market Share Analysis

Industrial Dust Collector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Dust Collector business, the date to enter into the Industrial Dust Collector market, Industrial Dust Collector product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Longking

Balcke-Dürr

Feida

Babcock & Wilcox

FLSmidth

Foster Wheeler

Sinoma

Tianjie Group

Hamon

Ducon Technologies

SHENGYUN

BHEL

KC Cottrell

Sumitomo

Donaldson

Hitachi

Nederman

Sinosteel Tiancheng

Kelin

Hangzhou Tianming

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

HAIHUI GROUP

Camfil Handte

Elex

Sinto

Ruifan

Griffin Filter

Thermax

Furukawa

Geeco Enercon

