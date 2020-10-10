Global and United States Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A commercial deep fat fryer is a cooking appliance used to deep fry food items and is primarily used in commercial kitchens and restaurants.

The Worldwide Commercial Deep fryer market is well diversified across North America, APAC, Europe and Other region (Latin America, and Middle-east and Africa). North America has the highest market share and dominates the commercial deep fryers market with a value of 54.84%. The US and Canada are the two largest markets and account for more than half of the global commercial deep fryer market. Europe is the next big market following North America. The growth of commercial food service equipment business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Countries such as the UK and Germany, which are the leading countries in this region, are likely to register a positive growth. Europe’s share in the market is 20.60% in 2016. The other markets including APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America account for the remaining market share. Middle East, which is expected to witness a high growth due to untapped growth potential.

The global Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market size is projected to reach US$ 446.2 million by 2026, from US$ 333 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is segmented into

Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Electric Commercial Deep Fryer

Segment by Application, the Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is segmented into

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Deep Fat Fryers Market Share Analysis

Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Commercial Deep Fat Fryers business, the date to enter into the Commercial Deep Fat Fryers market, Commercial Deep Fat Fryers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Manitowoc

ITW

Middleby

Henny Penny

Standex

Electrolux Professional

Avantco Equipment

Ali Group

Yixi

