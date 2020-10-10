Global and China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Precision Gears include RV Precision Gears and Harmonic Precision Gears.RV precision gears utilize a planocentric deceleration mechanism for high-precision control. RV precision gears are compact and lightweight, and because RV precision gears include many simultaneously meshing surfaces, they feature high rigidity and strong resistance to overload. The design of the RV precision gear minimizes backlash, rotational vibration, and inertia; which leads to excellent acceleration performance, smooth movement, and high positioning accuracy. RV precision gears have a proven track record in many elds of automation, including: industrial robots, machine tools, assembly equipment, and transportation equipment.Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is segmented into

RV Precision Reduction Gears

Harmonic Precision Reduction Gears

Segment by Application, the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is segmented into

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears Market Share Analysis

Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears business, the date to enter into the Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears market, Industrial Robot Precision Reduction Gears product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Nabtesco

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

SPINEA

Nantong Zhenkang

Wuhan Jinghua

Shuanghuan Chuandong

Zhongda Lide

Qinchuan Jichuang

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Cone Drive

