Corporate Telephony Market Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027

Corporate Telephony refers to the electronic transmission of information between distant parties using various means such as landline phones, laptops, desktop, mobile phones and fax machines. This transmission can be in the form of voice, fax, etc. Various types of systems that are covered in this study include Private Branch Exchange system (PBX), Key System Unit (KSU) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The healthcare sector is expected to show robust growth on account of the rapid adoption of the latest technologies for corporate telephony. The need for unified communication across enterprises is gaining traction and is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

The corporate telephony market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of the IP-PBX technology coupled with the increasing adoption among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, high demand from the government and healthcare sectors is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, data security and network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the corporate telephony market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market is expected to showcase significant opportunity with growing demand from the BFSI and transportation sector over the coming years.

Major key players covered in this report:

1.Avaya Inc.

2.ALE International

3.Atos SE

4.Cisco

5.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.Matrix Comsec

7.Microsoft

8.Mitel Networks Corp.

9.NEC Enterprise Solutions

10.SAMSUNG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Corporate Telephony market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Corporate Telephony market segments and regions.

The research on the Corporate Telephony market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Corporate Telephony market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Corporate Telephony market.

Corporate Telephony Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Chapter Details of Corporate Telephony Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Corporate Telephony Market Landscape

Part 04: Corporate Telephony Market Sizing

Part 05: Corporate Telephony Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

