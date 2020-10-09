Plastic to Fuel Market Covid-19 Lockdown Impact in Worldwide with Prominent Key Players: AGILYX, CASSANDRA OIL AB, KLEAN INDUSTRIES, NEXUS

Plastic-to-fuel is a technology that can covert the waste plastic, non-recycled, used plastics into a range of useful outputs, such as oil, fuels, and other petroleum-based products. These producst are utilized in various applications such as automotive, industrial, food & beverages, agriculture, and others. Pyrolysis, gasification, and depolymerization among others are various technologies that are used for this process. Increasing use of plastics and the need for recycling plastic waste due to increasing environmental concern has driven the plastic-to-fuel market in recent years. Moreover, need for alternate eco-friendly and cost-effective sources of energy pertaining to the excess dependence on natural resources are anticipated to be a major reason for rise in demand of clean fuel such as plastic-to-fuel over the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AGILYX, INC, CASSANDRA OIL AB, KLEAN INDUSTRIES INC., NEXUS ,ELS LLC, RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES LTD., AGILE PROCESS CHEMICALS LLP, AVANTIUM N.V., MK AROMATICS LTD., PLASTIC2OIL, INC., PLASTIC ADVANCED RECYCLING CORP.

What is the Dynamics of Plastic to Fuel Market?

Plastic to fuel discover applications in various segments including car, mechanical, petrochemical, food & beverage, cosmetics and agriculture. Plastic items including polypropylene and polyethylene represent the greater part of the plastics request and are changed over to gas, diesel, LPG and aromatics. The time required to convert plastic into fuel is exceptionally less which is relied upon to go about as a main impetus towards market growth over the estimate time frame. Moreover, the oil based commodities are of high worth and the procedure is environment friendly which is required to spike the interest relating to higher interests in this market. In this way the expanding request of clean fuel in automotive and household applications is expected to boost market growth. Also, solid government approaches, increasing investment and activities programs for the reusing of plastics waste are adding to the development of the market. However, technological complexities along with high initial cost for setting up of waste processing plants are expected to act as restraining force for market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, product development and technological advancements conducted by the market players such as Agilyx, Inc., Plastic2Oil, MK Aromatics Ltd., among others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for plastic to fuel market.

What is the SCOPE of Plastic to Fuel Market?

The “Global Plastic to Fuel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plastic to fuel market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end product and geography. The global plastic to fuel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic to fuel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global plastic to fuel market is segmented on the technology and end product. On the basis of technology, the plastic to fuel market is segmented into pyrolysis, gasification and depolymerization. On the basis ofend product, the market is bifurcated into crude oil, hydrogen and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Plastic to Fuel Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plastic to fuel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The plastic to fuel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY 8. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END PRODUCT 9. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. PLASTIC TO FUEL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

