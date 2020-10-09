Soil Analysis Market 2020 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2026 |Intertek Group, SCS Global, APAL Agriculture

The report offers in-depth analysis of the global and United States Crop Protectants market taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographical expansion, competitive landscape, and various other key aspects. The market analysts who have prepared the report have thoroughly studied the global and United States Crop Protectants market and have offered reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and the clients, which makes it easy for them to focus on the aspects, which the end users have been looking for. The report analyses the current trends, growth opportunities, competitive pricing, restraining factors, and boosters that may have an impact on the overall dynamics of the global and United States Crop Protectants market. The report analytically studies the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors affecting the global and United States Crop Protectants market growth. New and emerging technologies that may influence the global and United States Crop Protectants market growth are also being studied in the report.

Segmental Analysis

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global and United States Crop Protectants market in key regions.

The following players are covered in this report:

Arysta LifeScience, American Vanguard, Bayer, BioWorks, BASF SE, Lanxess, Cheminova, Chr Hansen, DowDuPont, FMC Corp, Sumitomo Chemical, Isagro SpA, Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI), Valent Biosciences, Marrone Bio Innovations, Nufarm Ltd, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG

and United States Crop Protectants Breakdown Data by Type

Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Others

and United States Crop Protectants Breakdown Data by Application

, Fruits & vegeTables, Cereals, Maize, Cotton, Rice, Others

Key queries related to the global and United States Crop Protectants market addressed in the report:

While planning the strategic initiatives, market participants come across various questions and uncertainties. This report resolves various queries that most market players have regarding the global and United States Crop Protectants market.

• Does the global and United States Crop Protectants market have growth potential?

• What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global and United States Crop Protectants market?

• Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global and United States Crop Protectants market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

• What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global and United States Crop Protectants market?

• How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

• What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global and United States Crop Protectants market?

• What are the factors that may hamper the global and United States Crop Protectants market growth in the years ahead?

• Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

• What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global and United States Crop Protectants market?

• Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crop Protectants Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Crop Protectants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Herbicides

1.4.3 Fungicides

1.4.4 Insecticides

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fruits & vegeTables

1.5.3 Cereals

1.5.4 Maize

1.5.5 Cotton

1.5.6 Rice

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Crop Protectants Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Crop Protectants, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Crop Protectants Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Crop Protectants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Crop Protectants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Crop Protectants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Crop Protectants Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Crop Protectants Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Crop Protectants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Crop Protectants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Crop Protectants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Crop Protectants Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Crop Protectants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Crop Protectants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Crop Protectants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Crop Protectants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Crop Protectants Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Crop Protectants Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Crop Protectants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Crop Protectants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Crop Protectants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Crop Protectants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Crop Protectants Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Crop Protectants Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Crop Protectants Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Crop Protectants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Crop Protectants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Crop Protectants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Crop Protectants Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Crop Protectants Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Crop Protectants Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Crop Protectants Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Crop Protectants Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Crop Protectants Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Crop Protectants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Crop Protectants Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Crop Protectants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Crop Protectants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Crop Protectants Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Crop Protectants Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Crop Protectants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Crop Protectants Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Crop Protectants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Crop Protectants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Crop Protectants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Crop Protectants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Crop Protectants Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Crop Protectants Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Crop Protectants Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Crop Protectants Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Crop Protectants Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Crop Protectants Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Crop Protectants Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Crop Protectants Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Crop Protectants Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Crop Protectants Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Crop Protectants Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Crop Protectants Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Protectants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Protectants Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Crop Protectants Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Crop Protectants Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arysta LifeScience

12.1.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Information

12.1.2 Arysta LifeScience Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Arysta LifeScience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Arysta LifeScience Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.1.5 Arysta LifeScience Recent Development

12.2 American Vanguard

12.2.1 American Vanguard Corporation Information

12.2.2 American Vanguard Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 American Vanguard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 American Vanguard Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.2.5 American Vanguard Recent Development

12.3 Bayer

12.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Bayer Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.4 BioWorks

12.4.1 BioWorks Corporation Information

12.4.2 BioWorks Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BioWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BioWorks Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.4.5 BioWorks Recent Development

12.5 BASF SE

12.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BASF SE Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.6 Lanxess

12.6.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lanxess Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.6.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.7 Cheminova

12.7.1 Cheminova Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cheminova Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cheminova Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cheminova Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.7.5 Cheminova Recent Development

12.8 Chr Hansen

12.8.1 Chr Hansen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chr Hansen Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chr Hansen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chr Hansen Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.8.5 Chr Hansen Recent Development

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DowDuPont Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.10 FMC Corp

12.10.1 FMC Corp Corporation Information

12.10.2 FMC Corp Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 FMC Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 FMC Corp Crop Protectants Products Offered

12.10.5 FMC Corp Recent Development

12.12 Isagro SpA

12.12.1 Isagro SpA Corporation Information

12.12.2 Isagro SpA Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Isagro SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Isagro SpA Products Offered

12.12.5 Isagro SpA Recent Development

12.13 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)

12.13.1 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI) Products Offered

12.13.5 Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI) Recent Development

12.14 Valent Biosciences

12.14.1 Valent Biosciences Corporation Information

12.14.2 Valent Biosciences Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Valent Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Valent Biosciences Products Offered

12.14.5 Valent Biosciences Recent Development

12.15 Marrone Bio Innovations

12.15.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Corporation Information

12.15.2 Marrone Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Products Offered

12.15.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Recent Development

12.16 Nufarm Ltd

12.16.1 Nufarm Ltd Corporation Information

12.16.2 Nufarm Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Nufarm Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Nufarm Ltd Products Offered

12.16.5 Nufarm Ltd Recent Development

12.17 Novozymes A/S

12.17.1 Novozymes A/S Corporation Information

12.17.2 Novozymes A/S Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Novozymes A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Novozymes A/S Products Offered

12.17.5 Novozymes A/S Recent Development

12.18 Syngenta AG

12.18.1 Syngenta AG Corporation Information

12.18.2 Syngenta AG Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Syngenta AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Syngenta AG Products Offered

12.18.5 Syngenta AG Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Crop Protectants Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Crop Protectants Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

