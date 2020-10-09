(2020) Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies |Lallemand, Novus International, Royal Dsm

The report offers in-depth analysis of the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographical expansion, competitive landscape, and various other key aspects. The market analysts who have prepared the report have thoroughly studied the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market and have offered reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and the clients, which makes it easy for them to focus on the aspects, which the end users have been looking for. The report analyses the current trends, growth opportunities, competitive pricing, restraining factors, and boosters that may have an impact on the overall dynamics of the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market. The report analytically studies the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors affecting the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market growth. New and emerging technologies that may influence the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market growth are also being studied in the report.

Segmental Analysis

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market in key regions.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ag Leader Technology (US), AgJunction (US), CropMetrics LLC (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), Raven Industries (US), Agribotix LLC, Deere and Company, DICKEY-john Corporation, Farmers Edge, Grownetics, Granular, SST Development Group, The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company), Topcon Corporation

and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Automation & control systems, Sensing devices, Antennas/access points

and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Application

, Yield monitoring, Field mapping, Crop scouting

Key queries related to the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market addressed in the report:

While planning the strategic initiatives, market participants come across various questions and uncertainties. This report resolves various queries that most market players have regarding the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market.

• Does the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market have growth potential?

• What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market?

• Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

• What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market?

• How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

• What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market?

• What are the factors that may hamper the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market growth in the years ahead?

• Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

• What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global and Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices market?

• Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automation & control systems

1.4.3 Sensing devices

1.4.4 Antennas/access points

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Yield monitoring

1.5.3 Field mapping

1.5.4 Crop scouting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ag Leader Technology (US)

12.1.1 Ag Leader Technology (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ag Leader Technology (US) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ag Leader Technology (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ag Leader Technology (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Ag Leader Technology (US) Recent Development

12.2 AgJunction (US)

12.2.1 AgJunction (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 AgJunction (US) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AgJunction (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 AgJunction (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 AgJunction (US) Recent Development

12.3 CropMetrics LLC (US)

12.3.1 CropMetrics LLC (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 CropMetrics LLC (US) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CropMetrics LLC (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CropMetrics LLC (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 CropMetrics LLC (US) Recent Development

12.4 Trimble (US)

12.4.1 Trimble (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Trimble (US) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trimble (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Trimble (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Trimble (US) Recent Development

12.5 AGCO Corporation (US)

12.5.1 AGCO Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 AGCO Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AGCO Corporation (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 AGCO Corporation (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 AGCO Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.6 Raven Industries (US)

12.6.1 Raven Industries (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Raven Industries (US) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Raven Industries (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Raven Industries (US) Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Raven Industries (US) Recent Development

12.7 Agribotix LLC

12.7.1 Agribotix LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Agribotix LLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agribotix LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Agribotix LLC Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Development

12.8 Deere and Company

12.8.1 Deere and Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Deere and Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Deere and Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Deere and Company Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Deere and Company Recent Development

12.9 DICKEY-john Corporation

12.9.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 DICKEY-john Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DICKEY-john Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DICKEY-john Corporation Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 DICKEY-john Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Farmers Edge

12.10.1 Farmers Edge Corporation Information

12.10.2 Farmers Edge Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Farmers Edge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Farmers Edge Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Farmers Edge Recent Development

12.12 Granular

12.12.1 Granular Corporation Information

12.12.2 Granular Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Granular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Granular Products Offered

12.12.5 Granular Recent Development

12.13 SST Development Group

12.13.1 SST Development Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 SST Development Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SST Development Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SST Development Group Products Offered

12.13.5 SST Development Group Recent Development

12.14 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

12.14.1 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Corporation Information

12.14.2 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Products Offered

12.14.5 The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company) Recent Development

12.15 Topcon Corporation

12.15.1 Topcon Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Topcon Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Topcon Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Topcon Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agriculture Sensing and Monitoring Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

