Graphite Electrode Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027: EPM Group,GrafTech International Ltd,Graphite India Limited

In terms of revenue, the graphite electrode market was valued at US$ 6,564.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11,356.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global graphite electrode market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region accounting for ~58% of the global graphite electrode market collectively. The high demand for graphite electrodes from these countries is attributed to the steep rise in crude steel production. As per the World Steel Association, in 2018, China and Japan produced 928.3 and 104.3 million tonnes of crude steel respectively. In APAC, electric arc furnaces have a significant demand due to rising steel scrap and increase in electrical energy supply in China. The growing market strategies by various companies in APAC is encouraging the growth in the graphite electrode market in the region. For instance, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., a Japanese company, has acquired the graphite electrodes business of SGL GE Holding GmbH (SGL GE), at the cost of US$ 150 million.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014019/

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in the steel industry. The sharp decline in the international trade is negatively affecting the growth of the graphite electrode. The production shutdowns, restrictions on supply chain, procurement management, labor scarcity, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have adversely affected the construction sector. The production slowdown in the construction industry is directly affecting the adoption of various steel products, thus impacting the graphite electrode market.

The structure of the Graphite Electrode Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014019/

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Graphite Electrode Market Research Include: EPM Group,GrafTech International Ltd,Graphite India Limited,HEG Ltd,Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, Zhongping Energy & Chemical Group (KFCC),Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd.,Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.,Sangraf International,SHOWA DENKO K.K.,Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

The Graphite Electrode Market Company Profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives, Product Portfolio & Company Overview.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Graphite Electrode Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]