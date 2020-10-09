Industry 4.0 Solution Market Consumption Analysis, Investment Cost, Profits Data, Major Players, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | ABB, Cisco Systems, FANUC, General Electric Company, HP Development Company, IBM Corp, KUKA

Industry 4.0 solution is the transformation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices combined with the latest smart technology. It consists of robotics control, automation tools, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) for effective operation and production in the manufacturing industries. Advancement in technology, rising digitalization across the globe, and increasing focus on automation is fueling the growth of the industry 4.0 solution market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– ABB

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– FANUC

– General Electric Company

– HP Development Company, L.P.

– IBM Corporation

– KUKA

– Mitsubishi Group

– Siemens AG

– Stratasys Ltd.

Growing adoption of the industrial IoT, rising focus on enhanced efficiency of machinery and systems, and need to reduced production cost are the major factor driving the growth of the industry 4.0 solution market. However, high initial investment and a dearth of skilled workforce may restrain the growth of the industry 4.0 solution market. Further, upsurge in the use of robot technology, rising demand for industrial automation, and an increase in industry expenditure on digitalization are expected to propel the growth of the industry 4.0 solution market.

The Global Industry 4.0 Solution Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industry 4.0 solution industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Industry 4.0 solution market with detailed market segmentation as component, technology, end-user, and geography. The global Industry 4.0 solution market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industry 4.0 solution market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry 4.0 solution market.

The global industry 4.0 solution market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D printing, machine learning, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as aerospace and defense, automotive, manufacturing, energy and power, oil and gas, healthcare, electronics, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industry 4.0 solution market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industry 4.0 solution market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting industry 4.0 solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the industry 4.0 solution market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the industry 4.0 solution market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Industry 4.0 solution market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industry 4.0 solution in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industry 4.0 solution market.

The report also includes the profiles of key industry 4.0 solution companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

