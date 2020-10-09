Image Recognition in Retail Market Recent Changes and Developments in the Market, Risk Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027

The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Catchoom

– IBM Corporation

– Intelligence Retail

– LTUTech

– Microsoft

– NEC Corporation

– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

– Slyce Inc.

– TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.

The Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the image recognition in retail market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of image recognition in retail market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, deployment type, application. The global image recognition in retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image recognition in retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the image recognition in retail market.

The global image recognition in retail market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, deployment type, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as visual product search, security and surveillance, vision analytics, marketing and advertising, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global image recognition in retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The image recognition in retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting image recognition in retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the image recognition in retail market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the image recognition in retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from image recognition in retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for image recognition in retail market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the image recognition in retail market.

The report also includes the profiles of key image recognition in retail market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

