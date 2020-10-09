Social Media Monitoring Tool Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2027

Social media monitoring tool market is a software equipped with numerous functionalities for listening, tracking, and collecting relevant content over several social media networks. These tools are used by the company’s marketing and communications team to identify the trends, understand customer behavior, track competitors, as well as, to map sentiments. Further, these tools are used to understand social media presence and to strengthen a brand’s reputation.

Growing investments on digital advertising, rising emphasis on understanding client preference on specific products, increasing dependency on software advertising tools to reach customers, and rising trend on providing personalized content with respect to current trends are the key factors boosting the growth of social media monitoring tool market. Moreover, an increased rate in acceptance of social media monitoring tool solutions in small and medium enterprises and the rise in cloud adoption are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for social media monitoring tool market.

Leading Social Media Monitoring Tool Market Players:

1. Lithium Technologies, LLC

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Salesforce.com, Inc.

4. Hootsuite Media Inc.

5. Sysomos

6. Union Metrics

7. BuzzSumo

8. Webtrends

9. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

10. Synthesio, Inc.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Social Media Monitoring Tool market – Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Social Media Monitoring Tool market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Social Media Monitoring Tool market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

