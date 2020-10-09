Asset Integrity Management Services Market Key Trends, Manufacturers In Globe, Benefits, Opportunities 2027

The asset integrity management servicemarket accounted to US$ 17.95Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$37.92 Bn by 2027.

North Americaled the global asset integrity management service market in 2018, while the asset integrity management market players are anticipated to witness a lucrative market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. North America is expected to remain the largest regional provider of new unconventional onshore oil production capacity. According to the American Society of Civil Engineer (ASCE), around 240,000 water-main breaks per year occur in the US and similar is the case for aging power generation equipment. In the oil & gas industry, the majority of maintenance projects in mature oil fields are initiated by aging infrastructure.The APAC region mostly comprises of the developing countries that includes China, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. China is well known as manufacturing center for numerous industries such as aerospace, oil & gas and electronics, whose production activities demands for extensive energy and power. In order to maintain the productivity and life-span of these assets, the local regulatory bodies and agencies across the region are taking numerous initiative that have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall market.

Leading Asset Integrity Management Services Market Players:

Aker Solutions Bureau Veritas SA Cybernetix SA DNV GL AS Flour Corporation Intertek Group Plc. John Wood Group Plc. Oceaneering International, Inc. Rosen Group SGS AS

Several companies in the asset integrity management services market offer services that comply with government regulatory requirements. Currently, with the increase in industrialization, a wide range of companies are operating for advanced solutions to improve the overall efficiency of operation. In industries such as oil & gas, power, chemical, and mining, etc., asset integrity management services play a vital role in order to minimize the risk during manufacturing operations.These industries are associated with several government and environmental regulations. The regulations in the oil & gas, mining, marine and power industry are employed for major objectives of protecting the environment, conserving natural resources, and protecting workers & public’s health and safety. Therefore, several mining, oil & gas, power, marine, and other related industries have to comply with several emission standards for the equipment, health & safety requirements and control operational malfunction. Thus, companies are more inclined towards the adoption of asset management services for equipment maintenance and inspection to avoid equipment failure.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

