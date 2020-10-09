Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

Small molecules drugs are used in targeted drug delivery in which small molecules pass through the cell membrane and acts on the specific cellular organelle or protein. The small molecules drugs are able to enter cells easily because of its low molecular weight. These molecules are better than monoclonal antibodies and other large molecule drugs due to their size, easy convertibility to oral form and, cost-effectiveness. The small molecule drug discovery market is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing approval of small molecule drugs, growing demand for R&D from contract organizations, and rising adoption of small molecules in chronic disease treatments. However, high drug development cost is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The small molecule drug discovery market was valued at US$ 24,976.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50,823.06 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004774/

Company Profiles

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Allergan Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

MERCK KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences

Based on therapeutic area, the small molecule drug discovery market is segmented into oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedics, immunology, rare diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The oncology segment held a largest share of the market in 2019 owing to the increasing small molecule drug approvals and growing pipeline for the cancer therapeutics. Moreover, increasing investment in oncology is further driving the growth of the segment. For instance, In December 2019, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing clinically differentiated, novel small molecule therapeutics that target fundamental pathways in cancer, completed US$ 85 million Series C financing. However, the rare diseases segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Small-molecule medicines are expected to provide effective treatment options for chronic diseases owing to their size and ability to cross cell barriers. They can also be designed to cross the blood-brain barrier to target neurological illnesses. Small molecules are expected to play a critical role in reducing the burden of chronic disease. In the coming years, small molecules are expected to help with the formulation of more efficient and effective treatments for chronic conditions.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Orthopedics

Immunology

Rare Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – By Process/Phase

Target Discovery

Target Validation

Lead Generation and Refinement

Preclinical Development

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004774/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]