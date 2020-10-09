Feminine Hygiene Products Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size And Share Analysis With Forecast To 2027

The feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, due to the rising disposable income, coupled with increased awareness regarding female hygiene. Moreover, the region has the presence of various manufacturers operating in the market, which are expected to provide better products in the market, hence promoting the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006970/

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006970/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]