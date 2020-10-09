Bioresorbable Medical Material Market Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

Bioresorbable polymers are also known as biodegradable polymers. These are frequently used in implant, drug delivery and other applications. These offer various benefits in medical applications and can be adjusted to degrade at a specified rate, useful for temporary support.The growth of the market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, growing geriatric population and rising adoption of bioresorbable polymers for medical use. However, challenges associated with the use of bioresorbable materials for medical use and bassinet on global business due to coronavirus pandemic are expected to restraint the growth of the Bioresorbable Medical Material market during the forecast years.

The bioresorbable medical material market is expected to reach US$ 1,942.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 935.99 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020-2027.

Leading companies operating in the bioresorbable medical material marketare Evonik. Foster Corporation, Poly-Med Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Ashland, Durect Corporation, Groupe PCAS, DSM,Corbion, and Putnam Plastics among others.

The bioresorbable medical material market, by product type, is segmented into Polylactide (PLA), Poly-L-lactide (PLLA), Poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA), Polyglycolide (PGA), and Copolymers of PLA and PGA (PGLA). The polylactide(PLA) segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 however the poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the market during the forecast period. Due to the excellent mechanical properties and biocompatibility, PLA is used in various medical fields such as drug delivery systems and medical implants. PLA is also widely used in tissue engineering, and it finds a wide spectrum of applications in the medical field.

The report segments global bioresorbable medical material market as follows:

Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market – ByProduct Type

Polylactide (PLA)

Poly-L-lactide (PLLA)

Poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA)

Polyglycolide (PGA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Others

Global Bioresorbable Medical Material Market – By Application

Drug Delivery

Medical Devices

Orthopedics

Others

