Allergy Immunotherapies Market Focusing On Top Leading Players LETIPharma, Anergis, DBV Technologies, Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy immunotherapy, also called desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment focused on several types of allergies. There is a growth in the prevalence of allergies, and conventional treatment interventions, such as pharmacotherapy, have often been found incompetent. Consequently, allergy immunotherapy is growing popularity for curing several types of allergies by increasing immunological tolerance and changing the course of the disease. The allergy immunotherapies market is expected to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergic disorders and technological advancements in sublingual dosage formulations. However, drawbacks associated with the use of allergy immunotherapies and regulatory variations across regions is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The allergy immunotherapies market was valued at US$ 1,819.18 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,185.89 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027.

ALK-Abelló A/S, AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC., LETIPharma, Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy B.V, Anergis, DBV Technologies, Dermapharm Holding Allergy Therapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the allergy immunotherapies market.

Based on treatment, the market is segmented into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). In 2019, the subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) held the largest share in the market and was forecasted to retain its dominance until 2027. This attributes to be the most efficient and most commonly used form of allergy immunotherapy. The medicine is useful in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and stinging insect hypersensitivity. Moreover, SCIT has been productive in the management of more than one type of allergen. Hence, the adoption of SCIT is more than SLIT.

Immunotherapy is a preventive treatment for allergic reactions to substances such as house dust mites, bee venom, and grass pollens. Immunotherapy involves a gradual increase in doses of the allergen or substance to which the patient is allergic. The incremental doses of the allergen cause the immune system to become less sensitive to the substance, probably by inducing the production of a “blocking” antibody; this lowers the allergic symptoms when the substance is encountered in the future. Immunotherapy also reduces the inflammation that characterizes asthma and rhinitis. Allergic disorders are mostly treated with immunotherapy; thus, the growing prevalence of allergic diseases drives the growth of the market.

The Report Segments Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market as Follows:

By Treatment

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

