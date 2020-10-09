Air Traffic Control Market is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027

The Global Air Traffic Control Market reckoned at USD 8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027, at a 3 % CAGR of during the projection period. Aircraft traffic management ensures the safety of all commercial aircraft. Air traffic control is an essential service required to assist the orderly, safe, rapid, and efficient air traffic movement. It also helps in aircraft control in conditions of bad climate and prevents crashes on land or other aircraft. It notifies aircraft regarding operational routes and aids in the situation of aircraft distress within due time.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/air-traffic-control-market-bwc20097/report-sample

The rising air traffic is pushing the demand for the global Air Traffic Control Equipment. The flexibility and seamless control over air traffic control systems are essential and play a vital role in market growth. Caution and precision are significant watchwords for people working in air traffic control units. The air traffic control units are under increasing scrutiny due to stringent conditions and rules stipulated by regulatory bodies. Furthermore, the need for advanced developments in air traffic management distinguishes these units from others. As a result of the issues mentioned above, the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market is pitched to move along a lucrative development path in the coming years.

The request for Air Traffic Control Equipment is likely to improve due to the development of new airports and the expansion & modernization of the existing ones to meet the increasing passenger & freight traffic needs. Advancements in microelectronics have presented numerous growth opportunities for the Air Traffic Control Equipment market. Furthermore, the innovations in the domain are likely to induce market development during the prediction period. The constant supervision of air traffic without interruption is difficult or impossible with a standby arrangement of obsolete ATC equipment. For upholding the supervision of traffic flow, new equipment is operated parallally with the existing one, which poses a challenge to Air Traffic Control Equipment market development as the latter is not phased out entirely.

The Air Traffic Management market is segregated into Air Traffic Services, Air Traffic Flow Management, Airspace Management, and Aeronautical Information Management, based on airspace. The Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) segment is projected to grow at the tremendous CAGR during the forthcoming period. Its development can be pointed to the need for real-time aeronautical details supplied in the form of frequently updated data for safe, efficient, and cost-effective ATM.

Based on the investment type, the market has been split into Brownfield and Greenfield. The Brownfield segment is estimated to grow at an exceptional CAGR during the prediction period. This segment’s growth is attributable to the probability of higher savings in refurbishing and upgrading existing airports in developing and developed countries.

The global market has gained significant returns from increasing investments in the aviation industry. Besides, progressions in data handling and broadcast technologies have captured vendors’ attention in the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market. The need for secure landing and take-off has compelled decision-makers in the aviation industry to push ATC units to frequent advancements. Furthermore, the existence of multiple aircraft across aerial trajectory necessitates the use of cutting-edge equipment for air traffic control and administration. In this scheme of things, it is safe to infer that the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market would grow substantially in the coming years.

A diverse series of aircraft attracts the need for all-round different traffic control equipment, which is a vital consideration from the viewpoint of market development. Numerous establishments have articulated the use of broadcast equipment, law enforcement supplies, and airport surveillance systems in the aviation industry for traffic control. Furthermore, appropriate training of workers is a pre-requisite for air traffic control authorities. The collaboration between ground systems and air traffic control equipment plays an indispensable role in maintaining the fleet’s proper resilience. Military aircraft are obligatory to fly at heights different from commercial and private aircraft. This factor, coupled with the need for handling times of high trajectories, has assisted market growth. Considering all these facts, the substantial growth in the market will generate high returns on investment.

Enquire before Purchase :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/air-traffic-control-market-bwc20097/enquire-before-purchase

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the leading share of the worldwide market in 2018. The growing air traffic at an accelerated rate in the Asia Pacific has led to the expansion and up gradation of many airports. It is the primary market in this region, followed by India. The rise in new airlines, leading to an addition in the counting of aircraft deliveries, reassures the growth of this region’s market. The Asia Pacific is predicted to last to lead the market during the forthcoming period.

Companies such as Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, Frequentis Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saipher ATC, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., ALTYS Technology, Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Adacel Technologies Limited, ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions, ARTISYS, s.r.o, Sky Soft, Nav Canada, Avinor AS, Serco group PLC, Kongsberg, NATS Limited and some others are major players in the market.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776