Global Yerba Mate Market estimated to Touch USD 1611.977 Million by 2026

The Global YerbaMate Market was valued at USD 1224.97 million in 2019, and is expected to reach the USD 1611.977 million by 2026, at a 4% CAGR of during the projection period. Yerba mate is an organic tea made from the leaves and twigs of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. For preparing the tea, the leaves are dehydrated over a fire and sopped in hot water. Yerba Mate tea plants are typically found in South America, and it is a specialty drink in the region. Yerba mate offers several health benefits as it is rich in numerous nutrients such as polyphenols, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. However, it also contains caffeine that stimulates the central nervous system.

Yerba mate is available in two forms, i.e., liquid concentrate and powder. Yerba mate is also known as Ilex paraguariensis, which is used for making a beverage named mate. It is indigenous to the South America Atlantic rainforest. The taste of Yerba mate can be enhanced by blending various flavors like pomegranate, grapefruit, etc. The added flavors drive towards its more consumption.

The increasing acceptance and consumption of Yerba mate as a healthy drink is a primary factor driving the global development of the yerba mate market. Yerba Mate contains high levels of antioxidants and nutrients beneficial for human health besides selenium, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin C, and saponins with natural anti-inflammatory possessions. It strengthens the immunity system, helps control diabetes, and mitigates the risk of heart diseases. These advantages support the growth of the worldwide market. Furthermore, the caffeine content in yerba mate works as an energy booster and helps build fitness if consumed in a specific amount.

However, its excess can cause anxiety and impatience, high blood pressure, sleeplessness, and nausea. And, this apprehension may limit market growth. Nonetheless, the multiple applications of Yerba mate open up high-income opportunities for players in the food market.

Among the form segments, the powder segment controls the worldwide market in terms of revenue and will continue the same during the coming years. Rising use of Yerba mate in powdered form as dietary addition will contribute to the development of this section globally. Besides, the quick absorption of powdered Yerba mate by the body is likely to induce its demand in the projection period.

Based on the application, the food & beverage segment is the single biggest user of the Yerba mate in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its supremacy over the prediction period. Increasing consumption of Yerba mate as herbal tea among people due to its various medicinal properties and health benefits is a factor triggering this section’s growth in the global market.

Yerba mate is a central nervous system stimulant containing several other nutrients, including polyphenols, antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. It has remarkable immunity increasing properties, and its caffeine content with the antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and polyphenols found in this drink surges mental energy, clarity, and focus. The chemical mixes and nutrients in Yerba mate tea induce the body to use starches more conveniently. Increasing interest in invigorating ancillary drinks such as espresso, tea, and other caffeinated beverages drives the market demand. Yerba mate also assists in cell reinforcements that help to support an immune system, again promoting business sector development. The application of Yerba mate to revive energy system and physical and emotional well-being further attracts its demand over the globe.

The presence of cannabidiol (CBD) as an element in Yerba mate enhances its sale-ability and acceptance. CBD carries anti-inflammatory properties and offers soothing effects. It acts as an excellent nervous system stimulant and is beneficial in treating depression, headaches, and fatigue in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease and cancer. The combination of CBD and Yerba mate helps harmonize the effects of mateine, a strong caffeine-like component in Yerba mate. Thus, CBD’s increasing recognition and importance as a constituent of Yerba mate will fuel the market’s development during the prediction period.

Countries in South America, such as Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil, are major Yerba mate producing countries worldwide. Argentina is also the primary consumer of Yerba mate and will continue to dominate this market. The market in Europe and North America are expected to register profitable development in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing requests for yerba mate in countries such as France, Germany, and the US is also an encouraging factor for the growth of the yerba mate market in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register profitable growth in terms of income shortly. The thriving retail sector in countries such as India and China, combined with altering food habits, is expected to augment the yerba mate market in the Asia Pacific region.

The market comprises major companies such as LasMarías, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, LaTranquera, Playadito, SantoPipó, Lauro Raatz, Barão, Aguantadora and others.

