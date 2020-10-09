North America Work Wear Market estimated to witness modest growth with CAGR of 4.05% and reach the revenues of USD 16,111.43 million by 2026

North America Workwear Market has achieved steady growth during recent years and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.05%.over the forecast period 2020-2026. The total revenue generation is estimated to reach the level of USD 16,111.43 million by 2026. The aspects attributable to the growth comprise stringent policy regarding implementation of safe dress codes in the industrial and commercial sectors, readiness among men and women to wear stylish attire at work, and the rising demand for customized work-wear. The growing organization sizes in the US, and the growing necessity of work-wear is propelling the market of work-wear in North America.

The demand for clothing materials in manufacturing industries which can withstand temperatures, as well as other specifications of weight, etc. to suit different working environments, is the significant aspect contributing to the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the growing demand for workwear by manufacturers is being witnessed for their workers to maintain dress code.

Increase in demand for safe and durable workwear due to rising workplace accidents and fatalities is one of the key factors driving the growth of industrial workwear market. Increasing workplace accidents and fatalities are expected to promote industry segment growth. As per the report of ILO, approximately 2.3 million people around the world die due to work-related accidents or diseases annually.

Over the past few years, clothing companies have been offering lightweight and adaptable fabrics and apparel that can be used for different work environments, using advanced fabric technology.

Workers in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile and oil and gas follow workwear code due to inherent occupational hazards and prefer the workwear to casual clothes. Manufacturing and power industries make it mandatory to wear safety footwear to avoid slippages, burns and falls inside the premises.

The US Department of Labor has framed Occupational Safety and Health rules & regulations, including the dress code to be followed by the organizations operating in the country. United States workwear market is mainly governed by the workwear related obligatory norms and policies framed by central governments to ensure worker safety and health. The aviation sector is advanced in following every occupational safety guideline—the development of new airports & airways along with with other industries is likely to bring forth more demand for workwear.

The major companies operating in this market are Carhartt, Inc., Dickies, Duluth Holdings Inc., Wrangler, RedKap, Wolverine, Caterpillar Workwear (Caterpillar Inc.), Fox River, Bulwark, Mark’s and others.

