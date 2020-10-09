Mobile Mapping Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth | Google, Microsoft, Apple, Foursquare Labs, Ericsson, Tomtom

Mobile Mapping Systems is a multi-sensor system used to collect geospatial data that consists of three major components: a control unit, remote mapping sensors and navigation or positioning sensors. The control unit operates as the brain of the system and it is used to integrate the acquired data of geometric or position information.

The geospatial data is collected from a mobile vehicle, airplanes, mobile marine vessels on which all the sensors are integrated or mounted. It being mounted on a platform, is used to calculate the trajectory effectively and the output is generated. The output of the mobile mapping systems includes GIS data, geo spatial images & video and digital maps. The mapping sensors include either photographic, radar, laser or LiDAR systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Mapping Systems Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Mobile Mapping Systems Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Mapping Systems Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from supply chain management software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Mapping Systems Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Mobile Mapping Systems Market.

Some of The Leading Players of Mobile Mapping Systems Market:

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Foursquare Labs

Ericsson

Tomtom NV

Trimble Navigation

Telecommunications System

Qualcomm Atheros

Mapquest

Mobile Mapping is positively developing as the most ideal method to collect data and generate accurate 3-D models that can be used in various applications by various industry verticals. The increasing use of mobile devices that provide with mapping and navigation technologies is the primary driver for the growth in the demand for this market.

The need for accurate but time & cost saving methods to generate data, the need to produce substantial data for 3D modelling and LiDAR technology and the increasing awareness regarding inventory and asset management has led to the growth in demand for this market. Also, with the marked infrastructural development of telecommunication networks coupled with availability of relatively cheaper portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more vibrant.

Chapter Details of Mobile Mapping Systems Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Mobile Mapping Systems Market Landscape

Part 04: Mobile Mapping Systems Market Sizing

Part 05: Mobile Mapping Systems Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Answers that the report acknowledges:

o Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

o Key factors driving the Mobile Mapping Systems Market

o Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Mapping Systems Market

o Challenges to market growth.

o Key vendors of Mobile Mapping Systems Market

o Detailed SWOT analysis.

o Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Mobile Mapping Systems Market

o Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

o Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

o PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

